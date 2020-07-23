Last month, Microsoft announced that it had begun to train its machine learning based process that is used to automatically update devices that are approaching end of service. This means automatic installations of the latest Windows 10 version 2004 (May 2020 Update) started for devices that are running versions 1809 or earlier.

In an update, the Windows maker has now said that it is starting a new phase in the rollout of Windows 10 May 2020 Update, which means more users should expect to see automatic updates to the latest version.

Microsoft's update over Windows 10 version 2004 automatic installation

Windows 10, version 2004 is available for users with devices running Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909, who manually seek to “Check for updates” via Windows Update. We are now starting a new phase in our rollout. Using the machine learning-based (ML-based) training we have done so far, we are increasing the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 2004 that are approaching end of service. We will continue to train our machine learning through all phases to intelligently rollout new versions of Windows 10 and deliver a smooth update experience. The recommended servicing status is Semi-Annual Channel.

Hopefully this wouldn't result in any unwanted bugs or issues as Microsoft has been proactively putting compatibility holds on devices that are expected to experience any bugs after updating to Windows 10 version 2004. While some users would be unhappy to see forced installation of the latest version, for what it's worth Microsoft has been giving warnings for a while now to upgrade devices running versions that are going to hit end of service soon.

If you are someone running versions 1903 or 1909, the May 2020 Update is available through the seeker approach, which means you will have to go to Settings > Windows Update and check for updates to initiate the process. Some users might not be able to see the latest updates as there are still several compatibility holds put in place due to these known issues.

Microsoft wouldn't show you the latest Windows 10 version 2004 through Windows Update if there is any blocking bug affecting your device. If you want to bypass that restriction, you can always manually download the ISO files and install the update, however, you might face some issues afterwards if your device is under a compatibility hold.