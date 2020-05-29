Microsoft released Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, after over a year of internal and Insider testing. While the final builds of Windows 10 version 2004 weren't showing any major bugs, the Windows maker has now released quite a long list of known issues that are plaguing the latest version of the operating system.

Due to these issues, Microsoft is putting compatibility hold on Windows 10 devices that may be affected by these bugs. The company has also advised not to manually install the update using the Update Now button or the Media Creation Tool until the issue that affects your particular machine has been addressed.

Here is the complete list of Windows 10 version 2004 known issues acknowledged by Microsoft

Details Status 1 DISM might incorrectly report corruption is still present after repair:

After using the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM.exe) command /restorehealth to detect and correct system corruption, you might receive a report from the tool that corruption is still present. This can occur even when it has been repaired. An example for using the /restorehealth command is: DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth Mitigated 2 Variable refresh rate not working as expected on devices with Intel iGPU:

Intel and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues when using a monitor with Variable refresh rate (VRR) plugged into an Intel integrated graphics processing unit (iGPU) display adapter and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Enabling VRR on affected devices will not enable the VRR for games using Direct X 9. Investigating 3 Difficulty connecting to more than one Bluetooth device:

Realtek and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain versions of drivers for Realtek Bluetooth radios and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Windows 10 devices with affected Realtek Bluetooth radio drivers might be unable to connect or pair with more than one Bluetooth device at a time after updating. Investigating 4 Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers:

Synaptics and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain versions of drivers for Conexant ISST audio driver and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Windows 10 devices with affected Conexant ISST audio driver might receive an error or experience issues while installing the update or after the device has updated. The affected driver will be named Conexant ISST Audio or Conexant HDAudio Driver under Sound, video and game controllers in Device Manager and have file name uci64a96.dll through uci64a231.dll and a file version lower than 7.231.3.0. Investigating 5 Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers:

Synaptics and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain versions of drivers for Conexant or Synaptics audio devices and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Windows 10 devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers might receive a stop error with a blue screen during or after updating to Windows 10, version 2004. The affected driver will be named Conexant HDAudio Driver under Sound, video and game controllers in Device Manager and have versions 8.65.47.53, 8.65.56.51, or 8.66.0.0 through 8.66.89.00 for chdrt64.sys or chdrt32.sys. Investigating 6 Issues using ImeMode property to control IME mode for individual text entry fields:

Some apps utilize the ImeMode property to control the IME (Input Method Editor) mode for individual text entry fields to increase typing efficiency. Some IMEs in Windows 10, version 2004 (the May 2020 Update) might have issues using the ImeMode property with certain apps. For example, the input mode will not switch automatically to Kanji or Hiragana. Investigating 7 Stop error when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock:

Intel and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues when Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update) is used with certain settings and a Thunderbolt dock. On affected devices, you might receive a stop error with a blue screen when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock. Affected Windows 10 devices will have at least one Thunderbolt port, have Kernel DMA Protection enabled and Windows Hypervisor Platform disabled. To verify your Kernel DMA Protection settings, please see How to check if Kernel DMA Protection is enabled. To verify your Windows Hypervisor Platform settings, select Start, type turn windows features on or off and select it. When the Windows Features dialog opens, find the setting for Windows Hypervisor Platform. If it is note checked, then Windows Hypervisor Platform is disabled. Investigating 8 Errors or unexpected restarts for some devices using Always On, Always Connected:

Some devices using the Always On, Always Connected feature might have compatibility issues with Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Affected devices will have more than one Always On, Always Connected capable network adapter, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and might receive errors or unexpected shutdown or restart. Investigating 9 No mouse input with apps and games using GameInput Redistributable:

An incompatibility issue was found with some apps and games using GameInput Redistributable and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Affected apps or games might lose mouse input. Note GameInput Redistributable might be bundle with apps and games and might be silently installed during the installation of that app or game. Investigating 10 Issues updating or starting up devices when aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present:

An incompatibility issue was found with apps or drivers using certain versions of aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). When an affected version of aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present, Windows 10, version 2004 might fail to install or might fail to start after updating. Affected file versions are up to 1.8.0.* for aksfridge.sys or up to 1.51.* for aksdf.sys. Investigating 11 Issue with older drivers for Nvidia display adapters (GPU):

Nvidia and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain versions of Nvidia display adapter drivers and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Windows 10 devices with affected Nvidia display driver versions might receive a stop error with a blue screen or other issues during or after installing the update to Windows 10, version 2004. The affected drivers are any version lower than 358.00.



Workaround: To mitigate this issue, you will need to check with your device manufacturer (OEM) to see if an updated driver is available and install it.



Next steps: Microsoft and Nvidia are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.



Note We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved. Investigating

It is unclear why Microsoft had to wait until after the launch to release this list of known issues and why they couldn't be addressed when Windows 10 version 2004 was being tested. Since the list is already live, it cannot be due to customer complaints either as it's too early for that process to start. We can only hope that process doesn't end up revealing even more bugs in the just-released Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

Windows 10 version 2004 is the first update being released under the new leadership of Panos Panay. Many hoped that this would finally end the era of buggy Windows 10 updates. While users would definitely want to criticize this list of known issues, it has to be admitted that the company is at least being upfront about it (bar is low, after all) and not waiting for users to go through the annoyingly tiring process of updating and then reporting the issues. Hopefully the fixes would arrive through OEMs or the next month's cumulative update.

As always, we recommend waiting for a couple of months before moving on to a new version of the operating system. For those who want to be 100% confident about a new version, it's better to stick to the last-released version (November 2019 Update, in this case) instead of the newest version. But, if you are a Windows 10 enthusiast, you can choose to manually install Windows 10 version 2004. Again, Microsoft has recommended not to do that if the above list of known issues affect your device.

