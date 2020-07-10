Since its release in 2015, users have continued to complain about Windows 10 updates and the lack of user control over the process. After user outcry, some lawsuits and government investigations, Microsoft started paying more attention to the update process, making it considerably less disruptive than what it used to be. In a tweet today, Microsoft reminded that "Windows 10 lets you pause unexpected updates until a more convenient time."

Windows 10 lets you pause unexpected updates until a more convenient time, so you can get back to work without losing your groove. https://t.co/p6qF3gq66v pic.twitter.com/82wSjPNJOR — Windows (@Windows) July 10, 2020

New Firmware Updates Out for Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Processors

The operating system now offers its users control over when and how to get the latest updates that can enable them to run secure devices without disrupting their workflow or what the company is calling losing your groove.

"If you're not ready to get recommended updates, you can choose to temporarily pause them from being downloaded and installed," the Windows maker writes in a support document. This feature works for Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) or later versions of the OS for Home users. For Pro and Enterprise editions, the October 2018 Update (version 1809) or later support this feature.

How to pause Windows 10 updates - a refresher

It's super easy to pause Windows 10 update. All you need to do is click on Start, open the Settings app and then follow these steps:

Click on Update & Security. Next, click on Windows Update. Over here, you can choose to either Pause updates for 7 days, or... Click on Advanced options. In the Pause updates section, select the drop-down menu and specify a date for updates to resume.

Microsoft notes that after this initial pause limit is reached, you'll have to install the latest updates before you can pause updates again, so we would recommend going with the most liberal settings here and then move the date closer if you want to install updates earlier. It also needs to be noted that this works until your operating system meets its end of service deadline. After that the company begins automatically installing latest updates.