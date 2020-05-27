Windows 10 May 2020 Update is finally here! Microsoft began testing this version of the operating system well over a year ago, in February 2019. After a super long testing process, the May 2020 Update, version 2004, is going live for the public. Like the previous versions, this would be a phased out rollout, meaning not everyone would get it at the same time. However, through the ISO files, you can force and clean install Windows 10 2004 on your devices without waiting for the official notification.

We had already shared with you the steps to install May 2020 Update ahead of the pack, but now that the official Windows 10 ISO files are out, you don't have to go through any tedious processes.

Direct download Windows 10 2004 ISO files (64-bit and 32-bit)

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 2004 ISO files, which are now available for download. Here are the links (valid for both Home and Pro) to download Windows 10 May 2020 Update:

For languages other than English, head over to Microsoft. As these links will expire soon, follow the instructions below to easily download Windows 10 2004, May 2020 Update ISO (HOME and PRO) for your devices:

Head over to the official download site [click this link]. Under Select edition drop-down, click on Windows 10 under May 2020 Update and hit Confirm. [There will be only one Windows 10 option since this works for both Pro and Home editions] Under Select the product language, choose your language > Confirm. You will now see two tabs to download either the 32-bit or the 64-bit Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Simply click on the right one and the download will begin.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is a major feature update following the Service Pack-like release of version 1909 at the end of last year. Under the new leadership of Panos Panay, users are hoping that this new version will usher us into an era of bug-free Windows 10 experience.

Downloading the latest version right away or would you rather wait for the first lot to get it and report its stability before diving in? Let us know!