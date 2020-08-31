Microsoft released Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, at the end of May. Despite being baked in the Insider rings for a long time, the new version of the desktop operating system came plagued with several known issues, that pushed the Windows maker to deploy multiple compatibility and safeguard holds.

On one hand this stopped those who wanted to upgrade to the latest version from getting it and then it didn't give other Windows 10 users the confidence on this version to make the upgrade decision. However, things have started to improve now that the Windows maker has managed to fix most of the known issues through the past two cumulative updates.

According to latest numbers, Windows 10 version 2004 is now on more than 24% of Windows 10 PCs, jumping up from 11.6% last month when it had added just 4.6% from the preceding month.

Microsoft has also started to make Windows 10 version 2004 available to more users who are running versions 1909 and 1903. Users still have to seek the update through the “Check for updates” via Windows Update, but the latest version is now visible to more users than it was during May-July.

"Using the machine learning-based (ML-based) training we have done so far, we are increasing the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 2004 that are approaching end of service," Microsoft had noted on July 22. "We will continue to train our machine learning through all phases to intelligently rollout new versions of Windows 10 and deliver a smooth update experience."

Microsoft has also finalized the upcoming Windows 10 version 2009, which was made available to the Release Preview Channel last week. The next version of the OS will be delivered like a cumulative update and Microsoft has promised a "remarkably fast" update process.