In an update today, Microsoft has announced that it has started to train its machine learning based process that is used to automatically update devices that are approaching end of service. This means v2004 surprise is coming for those of you still running Windows 10 versions from 2018 and earlier.

While Windows 10 October 2018 Update was possibly one of the worst feature updates ever delivered to the operating system, a good chunk of users are still running that version. Since then the Windows maker has released Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903), the November 2019 Update (version 1909 - also known as the first Service Pack-like update), and very recently the May 2020 Update (version 2004).

The majority of Windows 10 users are currently on version 1903 (48.2%) and the version 1909 (36.4%). Windows 10 May 2019 Update or version 1903 hits its end of service on December 8, this year so it's unclear if devices running this particular version will also be automatically moved to the latest version 2004 (we have asked the company for a clarification).

Today's update from Microsoft over Windows 10 automatic installation:

Current status as of June 16, 2020 Windows 10, version 2004 is available for users with devices running Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909, who manually seek to “Check for updates” via Windows Update. We are continuing our phased approach on initial availability, as we listen, learn, and adjust. Today we are slowly beginning the training of our machine learning (ML) based process used to intelligently select and automatically update devices approaching end of service. The recommended servicing status is Semi-Annual Channel.

You can head over to this link to manually download Windows 10 ISO files and install the update. For versions 1903 and 1909, the update is available through the seeker approach, which means you will have to go to Settings > Windows Update to check for updates to initiate the process. However, beware of these known issues before going for the manual installation route. Microsoft wouldn't show the update as available through Windows Update if there is any blocking bug for your device.

