Microsoft fixed a few of the known issues that affect its latest Windows 10 version 2004 aka the May 2020 Update through last night's Patch Tuesday update. However, the Windows maker also added a new problem in the list of known issues.

"When using some apps, such as Microsoft Excel, users of the Microsoft Input Method Editor (IME) for Chinese and Japanese might receive an error, or the app might stop responding or close when attempting to drag using the mouse," the company writes in a support document. Another IME-related bug was fixed through last night's update. As for this new problem, Microsoft says it's investigating the bug.

In the meantime, here is a workaround to fix this latest IME issue in Windows 10 version 2004

"Dragging with the mouse in some apps might cause issues for some IME users" - workaround Select Start, type Settings and select it or press enter. Type IME settings into the search box within Settings and select the IME settings that are appropriate to your language, for example Japanese IME Settings. Select General. Turn on Use previous version of Microsoft IME.

The problem affects all editions of Windows 10 version 2004. Microsoft says it is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.