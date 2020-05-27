Windows 10 May 2020 Update is now live for the public. With this update, Microsoft has focused on performance improvements, feature updates, and the stability of the operating system. After over a year of Insider testing of Windows 10 v2004, Microsoft is now offering the May 2020 Update to everyone seeking it (or via the ISO files). To install Windows 10 version 2004, you can follow these few simple steps:

Head over to Settings > Update & Security, click on Windows Update. Select Check for updates to see if the latest version is available for your PC. Once the update appears, click on Download and install now. When downloaded, you will have to restart the PC by clicking on Restart now to finish the process. OR, you can choose to Schedule the restart to a specific time to avoid any surprises.

Microsoft said that if you aren't seeing the update to Windows 10, version 2004 on your device, it's because the company is "slowly throttling up this availability over the coming weeks." The absence of the new update could also be because of potential "a compatibility issue for which a safeguard hold is in place until we are confident that you will have a good update experience."

Windows 10 May 2020 Update Is Live! Direct Download Version 2004 ISO Files (32-bit / 64-bit)

As always, we recommend users to make the upgrade when the company makes it available for your device. However, if you are a pro user, you can always choose to clean install through the ISO files.

Steps to download and install May 2020 Update

The official rollout of Windows 10 2004 may take a little time to finish. If you don't want to wait, you can start the manual installation process without depending on Microsoft to send you a notification. You should note that the new Windows 10 versions often come plagued with compatibility and data loss problems. This is the first update under the leadership of Panos Panay so we are hoping things would be different with this particular feature update.

If you are a Windows enthusiast and can't wait to install Windows 10 May 2020 Update then you can manually install Windows 10 v2004 and upgrade your machine to the latest feature update of Windows 10. Just to emphasize, we would still recommend our readers to wait a few weeks before they install the latest version on their daily drivers.

Here is how to install Windows 10 May 2020 Update in two ways:

Using the Update Assistant tool Media Creation Tool

With the Update Assistant, all you need to do is click on a few "Next" buttons to upgrade to may 2020 Update (screenshot carries the wrong build no; the latest version is 2004).









How to install Windows 10 version 2004 using the Media Creation tool

To install Windows 10 v2004, May 2020 Update using the Media Creation Tool, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to Windows 10 2004, May 2020 Update download page (link)

Step 2: Click on Download tool now.

Step 3: Accept license terms.

Step 4: If you want to upgrade your current PC, choose Upgrade this PC now. (Another option is to do it via ISO files [link]. In that case, click on the Create installation media for another PC > Next and follow step 6 onwards).

Step 5: If you selected to upgrade your current PC, Windows 10 May 2020 Update will start downloading, and that'll be it. This will initiate the upgrade process and you can stop following the rest of this guide.

Step 6: For another PC, you will be asked to select Language, Edition and Architecture. Choose details for the Windows 10 ISO you want to download. Once you’ve decided what you want to download, click on Next.

Step 7: Select the ISO file option and where you wish to save it.

Step 8: Click on Next to begin the download process.

The downloading process may take a little while. Once you do upgrade to Windows 10 May 2020 Update, don't forget to share your experience with us.