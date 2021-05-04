New Apple Silicon MacBook Pro Models Might Not Get Delayed as mini-LED Supplier Solves Production Woes

Apple is seemingly experiencing mini-LED production issues, which is why its larger M1 iPad Pro is expected to be available in limited quantities. This can suggest that the upcoming Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models might get delayed as the new machines will reportedly feature the same Liquid Retina XDR displays like the iPad Pro. Well, Apple appears to have sorted this issue, thanks to the company’s supplier addressing some problems.

After Adjusting Its Production Techniques, Apple Supplier Has Successfully Increased Its Yield Rates to Over 95 Percent

TSMT, one of Apple’s key vendors for mini-LED production of the M1 iPad Pro, was reported to have run into technical problems developing the same display for the new MacBook Pro models. Assuming the reports end up being true, Apple could unveil a redesigned 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro family in the second half of 2021, with mass production taking place during the same period.

This MacBook Pro Got Modded With a Mechanical Keyboard to Improve the Typing Experience

According to DigiTimes, TSMT was facing difficulties with the circuit board and other materials for the mini-LED screens for the new MacBook Pro models. With the problem apparently out the window, TSMT has been able to increase its production yield rates to above 95 percent, suggesting that there should be no unnecessary delays as far as launches go.

However, even if the mini-LED production problem has been resolved, there is still the subject of chip shortages, though Apple is working closely with TSMC to make this issue disappear. If everything goes according to plan, Apple might announce the new notebooks during a dedicated online event in October. The announcement might happen shortly after the iPhone 13 event, which is said to occur in late September.

We are confident Apple will have some exciting news for us, so as always, we will continue to update our readers on the latest. Apple may also use its custom M1X or M2 chipset in the new MacBook Pro models, so if you wanted to know how this silicon might perform, or are keen to learn about its rumored specifications, remember to check out our detailed roundup here.

You might also like to check out the following.

News Source: DigiTimes