Two New Apple Silicon MacBook Models Reportedly Entering Mass Production in H2, 2021 With New Design, More Ports

Two new Apple Silicon MacBook models could enter mass production during the second half of 2021. According to previous reports, these are expected to be the redesigned MacBook Pro models we have been hearing about for quite some time now and could also feature hefty upgrades that users demand.

Apple has apparently rescheduled its mass production plans for the new MacBook models, according to Nikkei. Where previously, the two new versions would be mass produced starting in May or June, Apple intends on commencing the process in the second half, which starts after June. This report is aligned with a previous prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo, who mentioned that we would see the 2021 MacBook Pro models in H2. However, this time, customers could see Apple bring back ports like the HDMI port and SD card reader.

The report also mentions that these new MacBook models will be powered by the Apple Silicon, but specifications of the custom chip were not provided. A previous specs leak does reveal that Apple’s upcoming ‘M1X’ could offer 12 cores, a 16-core GPU and support for 32GB RAM, suggesting a more powerful silicon than the M1. The upcoming machines are also said to tout display sizes of 14.1 and 16 inches, along with mini-LED screens for improved color accuracy and higher contrasts.

This may also be the first time since 2016 that Apple brings back the MagSafe connector, but sadly, we might have to wave goodbye to the Touch Bar, not that most customers would want to see it retained for the upcoming MacBook Pro models. Nikkei has not talked about the potential pricing of the new machines, but that should not be surprising for us to predict which direction Apple is heading.

Considering the new flat-edge design similar to the iPhone 12, along with the mini-LED screen upgrade, Apple could charge a premium for the new MacBook Pro but looking at the previous versions; we believe a lot of customers will be excited to get their hands on one of these.

News Source: Nikkei