2021 MacBook Pro Schematic Allegedly Leaks, Showing MagSafe Connector, SD Card Slot and More

The ransomeware gang REvil was not kidding when it said it stole MacBook blueprints from Apple supplier Quanta and threatened to upload the images over time if its $50 million ransom was not paid. Sure enough, a closer look at the alleged 2021 MacBook Pro schematic shows Apple is definitely bringing the ports back.

Leaked Schematic Also Shows 2021 MacBook Pro May Ship Without the Touch Bar

According to the image shown below, which 9to5Mac earlier spotted, the 2021 MacBook Pro could feature ports not present since Apple removed them when the company introduced a redesign back in 2016. While we can only see one side, what we can make of it is that it is either a MagSafe connector at the top or an inverted HDMI port, followed by one USB-C port, and an SD card reader.

Apple is Extending AppleCare+ Coverage for Macs Beyond Three Years

All these additions corroborate previous reports, which also mentioned that the new MacBook Pro models will feature the new Apple Silicon but will ship with no Touch Bar. Unfortunately, the leaked image does not show what design the 2021 MacBook Pro will tout, but a previous report suggests it will resemble an iPhone 12 with flat edges. Also, while we cannot see the 3.5mm headphone jack in this image, it is likely on the other side of the machine, along with some other ports.

It is also important for our readers to remember where this leak came from. Since REvil reportedly uploaded this image, we will talk about the changes of the 2021 MacBook Pro that we perceive from this image. So far, only a handful of files have been uploaded, but the ransomeware gang has threatened to release more in the coming days if its demands are not met.

Assuming Apple and Quanta do not yield, we may or may not report additional details surrounding the upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro. As for when you should expect it, the mass production timeline is set for H2, 2021, so it is only logical that we can officially talk about its release later. Until then, stay tuned.

News Source: 9to5Mac