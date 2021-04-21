New MacBook Pro Models With a Redesign and ‘Liquid Retina XDR’ Displays Expected Later This Year

With the 12.9-inch iPad Pro officially here touting a min-LED that Apple is calling the Liquid Retina XDR, it is time to focus on the upcoming MacBook Pro models now. According to the latest report, Apple is working to bring a 14.1-inch and 16-inch variant later this year.

New Apple Silicon MacBook Pro Models Will Also Bring Back Multiple Ports, Giving Users Tremendous Flexibility

According to TrendForce, mini-LED technology will also be found in the upcoming 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. These new machines will reportedly sport a redesign, with the flat edge chassis resembling an iPhone 12. Apple could use the same ‘Liquid Retina XDR’ branding on the upcoming MacBook Pro models like it has with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro instead of stamping the term mini-LED to it.

Apple Will Not Be Buying As Many OLED Panels from Samsung This Year

These will give the newer models increased brightness levels, not to mention improved color accuracy and additional local dimming zones. In fact, the new iPad Pro has four times the local dimming zones as the $5,000 Pro Display XDR and is much more affordable. This upgrade would make the new Apple Silicon MacBook Pro machines even more desirable for creative professionals and other users. However, there are other aspects mentioned in previous reports that should make these models a popular purchase.

For one thing, Apple is rumored to bring back MagSafe, along with other connectors such as an SD card reader and HDMI port. Unfortunately, those customers that want the Touch Bar to be retained on the Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models might be out of luck because Apple is reported to pull the plug on those. It does sound disappointing, but future customers would be getting so much more in return.

As for the launch, a previous report stated that mass production of the new MacBook Pro models would start from the second half of this year, so we should obviously expect them much later in the year. Apple has so far released four Macs featuring its custom silicon and if you are excited for the upcoming ones, tell us down in the comments.

News Source: TrendForce