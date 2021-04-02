Microsoft released PowerToys 0.35.0 last night, focusing on new functionality to support quick swapping layouts for FancyZones, bug fixes, and more. The company said that the Video Conference utility should make its way to users through the release of 0.36 that could happen next week.

Here is the complete changelog of PowerToys v0.35.0

General PowerToys will start requiring Windows 10 v1903 or greater after 0.35.x release. The v1 settings, which supports older Windows versions, will be removed in 0.37. Note: We may be able to bring back support when we migrate to WinUI3 but as of now, we will be increasing the minimum version of Windows to 1903 or greater.

Localization corrections

Improved GitHub report bug template.

Increased .NET Core to 3.1.13

Fixed installer 'run as user' regression Color Picker UX adjustments to editor.

Esc can now be used to exit the editor. FancyZones Added hotkeys and quick swap functionality for custom layouts! Users can now assign a hotkey in the editor and use it to quickly set a desktop's zones with Ctrl + Win + Alt + NUMBER key binding, or by pressing the hotkey while dragging a window.

key binding, or by pressing the hotkey while dragging a window. UX updates.

Fixed zone placement algorithm for when the Taskbar is vertical

Bug fixes PowerToys Run Users can specify where to show the launcher window.

New plugin added to support opening previously used Visual Studio Code workspaces, remote machines (SSH or Codespaces), and containers! When enabled, use { to query for available workspaces. Please note, this plugin is off by default.

to query for available workspaces. Please note, this plugin is off by default. Shell history now saves the raw command instead of the resolved command. A command like %appdata% would now save in the Shell history as is instead of C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Roaming .

would now save in the Shell history as is instead of . Better logging to try to track down some bugs

Bug fixes Video Conference Mute (Experimental) Tracking work remaining at issue #7944

Goal is to have 0.36 experimental release week of April 5th (Yes, we've stated this before, we know) Contributor workflow Main project now has a vsconfig which will prompt you to install needed items versus having to use a script. This will aid in keeping you up-to-date when something changes.

Updated spell checker.

For more details, head over to GitHub.

