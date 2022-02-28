PowerToys v0.56 Drops with FancyZones Updates, Upgrade to .NET 6 and Several Other Improvements

Microsoft's dev team has just released a new update to PowerToys. The PowerToys 0.56 release cycle focuses "heavily" on stability and improvements, the company says. Some of its highlights include:

Upgrade notes! A big feedback item for new versions was upgrade notes.

FancyZones zone limit has been increased to 128 zones. Before the limit was 40.

Timezone conversion plugin for PowerToys Run!

Child and Popup window support for FancyZones.

Find my mouse will now activate via shaking the mouse with a settings change!

Release notes for PowerToys 0.56.1

Always on Top Fixed excess GPU / CPU usage when enabled

If border has focus, not closable via F4

Changing border sizes should resize correctly for existing windows

Border goes away with Outlook modal windows ColorPicker No longer crashes during theme change FancyZones Increased zone limit from 40 to 128.

Child and Popup window support for FancyZones. To enable, go to Settings→FancyZones→Windows. These were bugs we fixed that without realizing it was a useful feature to most. File explorer Fixes for Dev file preview: Fix fix for object reference not set. Fix for encoding UTF-8. Fix for file is in use. Fix for saying the file is too big.

Image Resizer Fix for invalid operation error. @CleanCodeDeveloper! Mouse utility Find my mouse will now activate via shaking the mouse with a settings change!

Find my mouse now can excludes apps.

Fix for crosshair thickness looking odd due to anti-aliasing

Fix for a hard crash on crosshair (This was a hotfix for 0.55) PowerRename Will not spells check file names anymore.

Autocomplete result box to not obscure apply button.

Regex fix PowerToys Run Timezone conversion plugin for PowerToys Run!

Hexadecimal and binary numbers now are supported in the calculator plugin.

Terminal plugin performance boost.

Terminal will now be found via the Program plugin again.

Shutdown command is now using hybrid fast argument for shutting down

Support for VSCodium with VS Code workplace plugin. Video conference mute nVidia Broadcast software won't crash anymore Settings Upgrade notes in OOBE

Fix for settings being lost (This was a hotfix for 0.55)

UX improvements. Installer Believe we have a fix for the long hated "app.dark.png is missing" error.

Installer will launch PowerToys under appropriate elevation versus Admin only due to UAC prompt for installation (This was a hotfix for 0.55)

PowerToys will now start if installed under different user Development ARM64 - We removed the last .NET Framework dependency.

.NET 6 upgrade, now on the newest and hottest .NET runtime

Code analyzers have been upgraded!

Symbols are back!

Code refactoring.

We are now on VS 2022 with the .NET 6 upgrade.

For more details and downloads, head over to GitHub.

Windows 11 Build 22563 Brings Emoji 14.0 & Tablet-Optimized Taskbar (Available for ARM64 Too)