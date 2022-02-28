PowerToys v0.56 Drops with FancyZones Updates, Upgrade to .NET 6 and Several Other Improvements
Microsoft's dev team has just released a new update to PowerToys. The PowerToys 0.56 release cycle focuses "heavily" on stability and improvements, the company says. Some of its highlights include:
- Upgrade notes! A big feedback item for new versions was upgrade notes.
- FancyZones zone limit has been increased to 128 zones. Before the limit was 40.
- Timezone conversion plugin for PowerToys Run!
- Child and Popup window support for FancyZones.
- Find my mouse will now activate via shaking the mouse with a settings change!
Release notes for PowerToys 0.56.1
Always on Top
- Fixed excess GPU / CPU usage when enabled
- If border has focus, not closable via F4
- Changing border sizes should resize correctly for existing windows
- Border goes away with Outlook modal windows
ColorPicker
- No longer crashes during theme change
FancyZones
- Increased zone limit from 40 to 128.
- Child and Popup window support for FancyZones. To enable, go to Settings→FancyZones→Windows. These were bugs we fixed that without realizing it was a useful feature to most.
File explorer
- Fixes for Dev file preview:
- Fix fix for object reference not set.
- Fix for encoding UTF-8.
- Fix for file is in use.
- Fix for saying the file is too big.
Image Resizer
- Fix for
invalid operationerror. @CleanCodeDeveloper!
Mouse utility
- Find my mouse will now activate via shaking the mouse with a settings change!
- Find my mouse now can excludes apps.
- Fix for crosshair thickness looking odd due to anti-aliasing
- Fix for a hard crash on crosshair (This was a hotfix for 0.55)
PowerRename
- Will not spells check file names anymore.
- Autocomplete result box to not obscure apply button.
- Regex fix
PowerToys Run
- Timezone conversion plugin for PowerToys Run!
- Hexadecimal and binary numbers now are supported in the calculator plugin.
- Terminal plugin performance boost.
- Terminal will now be found via the Program plugin again.
- Shutdown command is now using hybrid fast argument for shutting down
- Support for VSCodium with VS Code workplace plugin.
Video conference mute
- nVidia Broadcast software won't crash anymore
Settings
- Upgrade notes in OOBE
- Fix for settings being lost (This was a hotfix for 0.55)
- UX improvements.
Installer
- Believe we have a fix for the long hated "app.dark.png is missing" error.
- Installer will launch PowerToys under appropriate elevation versus Admin only due to UAC prompt for installation (This was a hotfix for 0.55)
- PowerToys will now start if installed under different user
Development
- ARM64 - We removed the last .NET Framework dependency.
- .NET 6 upgrade, now on the newest and hottest .NET runtime
- Code analyzers have been upgraded!
- Symbols are back!
- Code refactoring.
- We are now on VS 2022 with the .NET 6 upgrade.
For more details and downloads, head over to GitHub.
- Microsoft Says SSD and 8GB RAM Required (Recommends 16GB) to Run Android Apps on Windows 11
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter