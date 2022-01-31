PowerToys v0.55 Drops with 3 New Utilities!

Microsoft's dev team has today released PowerToys 0.55 with three new utilities and some bug fixes. The new utilities include File Explorer add-ons (Developer files for File Explorer preview pane and STL thumbnail and preview panes) and a new mouse utility.

"The v0.55 release cycle continued our progress toward getting PowerToys ARM64 ready, fix some top issues and new utilities," the team writes. "Work from last month helped us enable us to upgrade the code base to .NET 5 and next month onward to .NET 6."

Fresh Dev Channel Windows 11 Build Drops

PowerToys v0.55.0 changelog

General .NET runtime is now on 5, our next release will be upgraded to .NET 6. Moving to .NET 5 and then 6 helped reduce our moving parts in a single release so we went this route. Why this is important is this is one of the major work items needed for ARM64 support. In addition, this should help provide a speed boosts once we are on .NET 6.

@jsoref's spelling plugin help Always on Top Fixed one of two borders showing incorrectly bugs.

Border defaults to OS accent color now.

Reduced CPU / GPU activity. Not done improving, we know we can do better. FancyZones Bug fixed to not lose zones after update

Fixed editor margin issue for Chinese language. File explorer add-ons GCode thumbnails now have transparency.

New Utility - Developer files for File Explorer preview pane. This should add about 150 file extensions total. We are using the Monaco Editor to power this experience.

- Developer files for File Explorer preview pane. This should add about 150 file extensions total. We are using the Monaco Editor to power this experience. New Utility - STL thumbnail and preview panes added! Image Resizer Fixed bug with too much meta data.

Fixed bug resizing bug for constant height while maintaining aspect ratio. Mouse utilities New Utility - Crosshair over pointer via Ctrl + Alt + P . This feature was co-developed with the accessibility team at Microsoft. PowerRename Files are sorted now how File Explorer sorts. PowerToys Run Improved speed and fixed bugs with Window walker plugin.

Window Walker will now show path of elevated apps.

Added UEFI command to system commands.

Fixed crashing bug in EnvironmentHelper class.

Fix URI plugin bug with ^: .

. VS Code plugin not showing workspaces with latest Code version was corrected.

Fixed bug that caused plugins to not load.

Fixed crash in Uri plugin and Web search plugin. Settings Fixed a regression with settings being reset when moving from admin to non-admin Video Conference Mute Fixed crashing bug with Zoom and other clients. We found someone we could remotely debug with and identify the actual crashing part.

Change of behavior: When leaving a meeting, VCM will now leave your microphone in the state it was. This mimics behavior of applications if VCM was not present.

Change of behavior: When you exit PowerToys, your current microphone state will remain.

For more details and downloads, head over to GitHub.