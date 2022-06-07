New PowerToys v0.59.0 Drops With Full ARM64 Support!
A fresh release of PowerToys is here as the team finishes building for native ARM64. PowerToys v0.59.0 is the first experimental build of the v0.59 release cycle that brings a ton of improvements. The full list of features, improvements, and bug fixes will keep you busy for a while! Some of the highlights include:
- The work for running natively on ARM64 has been wrapped up and a build is released.
- Power Rename now is running on WinUI 3.
- Keyboard Manager now allows up to 4 modifier keys for shortcuts and has received some quality fixes.
- Upgraded the Windows App SDK runtimes to 1.1.0, fixing an issue where Settings wouldn't start with UAC off and improving performance.
- The Windows App SDK runtime binaries are being shipped with PowerToys which should resolve the installation issues reported with WinAppSDK.
PowerToys v0.59.0 release notes
General
- Some typos were fixed.
ARM64
- ARM64 support now fully added!
- Fixed PowerRename to work on ARM64.
- Fixed File Explorer tools to work on ARM64.
- Made changes for the installer projects to build ARM64 installers.
- Configured the CI and Release pipelines to build for ARM64.
- Added ARM64 build status to the README.
Always on Top
- Fixed an issue where the borders where sticking around when a window was minimized with Win+D.
FancyZones
- Fixed a bug that was consuming CPU cycles when the default layout was set.
- Fixed a bug where apps were not opened in their last known zones due to Virtual Desktop ID changes.
- Fixed a bug that was snapping popup menus opened by applications.
- Fixed a bug causing windows not to be snapped under some configurations.
Image Resizer
- No longer tries to change metadata on files that were not actually resized.
File explorer add-ons
- Fixed a bug where modules depending on WebView2 would be limited to opening files smaller than 2 MB. Now the resulting html is generated into a temporary file before presenting it.
- Add a viewBox attribute to svg files that don't have one so that the preview tries to show the whole image.
- Remove scrollbar that was showing when rendering svg thumbnails.
Keyboard Manager
- Now up to four modifier keys can be used in shortcuts. This will allow you to use the Office key (which sends Win+Ctrl+Shift+Alt), for example.
- Fixed a bug locking Keyboard Manager when two shortcut mapping were pressed at the same time.
- Removed event spam for certain telemetry events.
PowerRename
- Ported to use WinUI 3 instead of WinUI 2.
PowerToys Run
- The Services plugin is able to search for parts of the name, display name or the service type or state.
- The Services plugin now supports the startup type 'Automatic (Delayed Autostart)'.
- The Services plugin now has tooltips for large service names and other UI improvements.
- The TimeDate plugin gave results for queries containing just numbers on global queries. This has been fixed.
- We've introduced a throttle before a query is done to ensure typing is done to increase performance.
- Fixed a crash in WebSearch when there's an empty pattern setup for the system's default browser.
- Fixed a bug where VSCodeWorkspaces was not finding portable installations of VSCode.
- The Calculator plugin reacts better to invalid input and internal errors.
- The Calculator plugin can now be configured to use the US number format instead of the system one.
- The Folder plugin supports paths containing "/".
Settings
- Now the UI for adding excluded apps for FindMyMouse is disabled when the module is disabled.
- Text was improved in the Settings UI for File Explorer.
- Settings won't try to launch if everything runs elevated in the machine, and a warning message is shown instead.
- Some minor UI fixes.
- The Settings screen should now open correctly if the OOBE screen was opened first.
- The rounded corner settings for FancyZones now only show on Windows 11.
- Fixed a UI freeze when entering the Keyboard Manager page with clean settings.
- Fixed a UI glitch where a message was being shown that all PowerToys Run plugins were disabled when using the search function.
- Upgraded the Windows App SDK runtimes to 1.1.0, fixing an issue where Settings wouldn't start with UAC off and improving performance.
Runner
- Auto-update takes into account if it's running on x64 or arm64 to download the right installer.
Installer
- Updated the .NET dependency to 6.0.5.
- The installer is now built using a beta version of Wix 3.14 for arm64 support.
- Added the VC++ Redistributable binary as a requirement.
- The Windows App SDK runtime binaries are being shipped with PowerToys instead of running its installer. This should fix most of the install issues with 0.58.
Development
- New action added to GitHub to publish the winget package to PowerToys.
- New action added to GitHub to publish for the Microsoft Store.
- Documentation for installing the Windows App SDK dependencies and building the installer was updated.
- FxCop removed from the PowerToys Run TimeZone plugin and was replaced with NetAnalyzers.
There is a known issue around the Settings window that is caused by incompatibilities with some applications. You can head over to Github for more details and downloads.