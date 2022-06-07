New PowerToys v0.59.0 Drops With Full ARM64 Support!

A fresh release of PowerToys is here as the team finishes building for native ARM64. PowerToys v0.59.0 is the first experimental build of the v0.59 release cycle that brings a ton of improvements. The full list of features, improvements, and bug fixes will keep you busy for a while! Some of the highlights include:

The work for running natively on ARM64 has been wrapped up and a build is released.

Power Rename now is running on WinUI 3.

Keyboard Manager now allows up to 4 modifier keys for shortcuts and has received some quality fixes.

Upgraded the Windows App SDK runtimes to 1.1.0, fixing an issue where Settings wouldn't start with UAC off and improving performance.

The Windows App SDK runtime binaries are being shipped with PowerToys which should resolve the installation issues reported with WinAppSDK.

PowerToys v0.59.0 release notes

General Some typos were fixed. ARM64 ARM64 support now fully added!

Fixed PowerRename to work on ARM64.

Fixed File Explorer tools to work on ARM64.

Made changes for the installer projects to build ARM64 installers.

Configured the CI and Release pipelines to build for ARM64.

Added ARM64 build status to the README. Always on Top Fixed an issue where the borders where sticking around when a window was minimized with Win+D. FancyZones Fixed a bug that was consuming CPU cycles when the default layout was set.

Fixed a bug where apps were not opened in their last known zones due to Virtual Desktop ID changes.

Fixed a bug that was snapping popup menus opened by applications.

Fixed a bug causing windows not to be snapped under some configurations. Image Resizer No longer tries to change metadata on files that were not actually resized. File explorer add-ons Fixed a bug where modules depending on WebView2 would be limited to opening files smaller than 2 MB. Now the resulting html is generated into a temporary file before presenting it.

Add a viewBox attribute to svg files that don't have one so that the preview tries to show the whole image.

Remove scrollbar that was showing when rendering svg thumbnails. Keyboard Manager Now up to four modifier keys can be used in shortcuts. This will allow you to use the Office key (which sends Win+Ctrl+Shift+Alt), for example.

Fixed a bug locking Keyboard Manager when two shortcut mapping were pressed at the same time.

Removed event spam for certain telemetry events. PowerRename Ported to use WinUI 3 instead of WinUI 2. PowerToys Run The Services plugin is able to search for parts of the name, display name or the service type or state.

The Services plugin now supports the startup type 'Automatic (Delayed Autostart)'.

The Services plugin now has tooltips for large service names and other UI improvements.

The TimeDate plugin gave results for queries containing just numbers on global queries. This has been fixed.

We've introduced a throttle before a query is done to ensure typing is done to increase performance.

Fixed a crash in WebSearch when there's an empty pattern setup for the system's default browser.

Fixed a bug where VSCodeWorkspaces was not finding portable installations of VSCode.

The Calculator plugin reacts better to invalid input and internal errors.

The Calculator plugin can now be configured to use the US number format instead of the system one.

The Folder plugin supports paths containing "/". Settings Now the UI for adding excluded apps for FindMyMouse is disabled when the module is disabled.

Text was improved in the Settings UI for File Explorer.

Settings won't try to launch if everything runs elevated in the machine, and a warning message is shown instead.

Some minor UI fixes.

The Settings screen should now open correctly if the OOBE screen was opened first.

The rounded corner settings for FancyZones now only show on Windows 11.

Fixed a UI freeze when entering the Keyboard Manager page with clean settings.

Fixed a UI glitch where a message was being shown that all PowerToys Run plugins were disabled when using the search function.

Upgraded the Windows App SDK runtimes to 1.1.0, fixing an issue where Settings wouldn't start with UAC off and improving performance. Runner Auto-update takes into account if it's running on x64 or arm64 to download the right installer. Installer Updated the .NET dependency to 6.0.5.

The installer is now built using a beta version of Wix 3.14 for arm64 support.

Added the VC++ Redistributable binary as a requirement.

The Windows App SDK runtime binaries are being shipped with PowerToys instead of running its installer. This should fix most of the install issues with 0.58. Development New action added to GitHub to publish the winget package to PowerToys.

New action added to GitHub to publish for the Microsoft Store.

Documentation for installing the Windows App SDK dependencies and building the installer was updated.

FxCop removed from the PowerToys Run TimeZone plugin and was replaced with NetAnalyzers.

There is a known issue around the Settings window that is caused by incompatibilities with some applications. You can head over to Github for more details and downloads.

