PowerToys v0.53.3 Ships with Three Fixes

After releasing PowerToys v0.53.1 last week, today, the development team has released version 0.53.3 with some hotfixes. "This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.53.3 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback," Lead for Microsoft PowerToys wrote.

These three fixes include:

PowerToys Run perf regression due to disabling list virtualization to improve scroll speed on some computers

PowerToys Run Uri plugin had an exception with a bad format.

PowerToys Run crashes due to duplicate key. This was due to community driven plugin having the same name as one of our plugins.

Changelog for PowerToys 0.53.1

Always on Top Welcome to the family! With a quick Win + Ctrl + T , the window in focus is toggled to be on top. Toggle again, and it reverts back to normal. ColorPicker HEX input improvements for adjust color menu including support for hex code without hashtag and short hex code like #CF0.

Better bottom right screen detection for overlay. FancyZones Increased negative space margin.

Fix for not snapping child windows.

Fix for clearing keyboard focus on editor launch.

Fix to improve overlays to reduce brightness and hide numbers. File Explorer Added G-code support for thumbnails and preview pane. Image Resizer Fixed regression from Metadata tag removal of ColorSpace. PowerRename Row highlighting + preview support now implemented.

Fixed AltGR input issue.

Improved folder renaming support.

Opens on active monitor. PowerToys Run Web searching has been added! ?? What is the answer to life will go to your favorite search engine via your browser. You can change the default action key too!

will go to your favorite search engine via your browser. You can change the default action key too! VS Code workspace improvements.

Binary and Hex number support.

Ability to use factorials in calculations.

PT Run will not show in Window Walker results anymore.

Fix log / ln calculations.

Fix to make previous results clear.

Fix to detect symlinks and prevent recursive loops.

Fix for trackpad scrolling being too fast.

Removed unneeded nuget package.

Better detection for if a packaged app can be elevated

Improve crash resiliency for Program plugin.

Improved Windows setting results.

Fixed a bug where some similar activation phrases aren't working as expected. Video conference mute Disabled by default as this requires elevation to register the virtual camera.

Changed (default) hotkey for mute camera & microphone from Win + N to Win + Shift + Q to not conflict with a Windows 11 keyboard shortcut. Settings Multiple accessibility, layout, image, string and icons fixes. Runner Improved mutex support to prevent multiple PT Run instances from running. Installer NOTE: The new installer currently has a visual quirk when upgrade if you have a custom install path. It will show the default install path but it will actually overwrite the current location. We are investigating how to fix this.

The new installer currently has a visual quirk when upgrade if you have a custom install path. It will show the default install path but it will actually overwrite the current location. We are investigating how to fix this. Large progress toward user based installing vs machine wide. Upgrade scenario still needs additional work.

Removed custom bootstrapper and now are using a WiX bundle.

Removed unused image assets that were still being shipped. ARM64 support Setting WinUI3 proof-of-concept and validate we do need at least one more feature, elevation support from WinUI 3 unpackaged applications. Dev improvements New YAML based pipeline for building our signed installer. This will allow us to consolidate our CI to use same file. This was critical for us to unblock ARM64 and .NET 6 migration.

Our submodules will no longer auto fetch to prevent locking issues. If you want a refresher on how to do this, head to our dev docs.

Localization system shifted to Touchdown from CDPx. This should remove many of the loc issues.

Consolidated a lot of the naming of EXEs and DLLs along with projects.

Update to spell checker.

/dup response has been added.

/reportbug /bugreport will ask for a "report bug" zip.

