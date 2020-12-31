PowerToys v0.29.3 Is Out Fixing FancyZone and PowerRename Bugs

Microsoft has today released a new PowerToys update, which is a small patch release fixing two bugs and bumping the app to version 0.29.3.

This is patch release to fix two bugs 0.29.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback. 0.29.1 and 0.29.2 were internal tested but not publicly released.

It brings the following fixes:

2020’s First Windows 10 Feature Update Is Currently Leading the Usage Charts

#8808 - FancyZone zones would occasionally not appear. This was caused by two uninitialized variables. During testing, there was a race condition so we missed it. Our push on adding in additional code analysis tools will hopefully catch these types of bugs.

#8787 - PowerRename would throw regex errors when it shouldn't. We removed the error dialog for now and will add in a more targeted error catching block at a later time.

Details and download files are available over at this GitHub page.

PowerToys v0.29.0 changelog

Released earlier this week, 0.29 release cycle focuses on adding on end-user experience, stability, accessibility, localization, and quality of life improvements. The company had said that "due to the short dev cycle due to the holidays this month, larger work items will show up next release such as FZ editor improvements and threenew plug-ins for PowerToys Run."

Here are the complete release notes:

General Bug report tool and improved logging.

Various localization improvements.

CodeQL added. Triggered via a cron timer twice a day.

"How to use" docs moved to https://docs.microsoft.com/windows/powertoys/ This will allow the community to do direct PRs against those documents

ARM64 Progress .NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerToys team controls is complete. We still have two external dependencies that are .NET Framework that need to be updated. Color Picker General bug fixes

Added ability to provide the name of the color at parity with Office and WinUI Color Picker. FancyZones Allows to use Windows Snap on desktops that don't have a layout applied and for apps that are in the excluded list.

Bug fixes PowerToys Run Improved performance

PT Run now supports accented characters. Installer Option to extract the MSI from the .exe for enterprise scenarios and more options to do unattended installations.

Removed toast notifications during installation.

For more details, head over to this link.