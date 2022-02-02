PowerToys v0.55.1 Patch Release Is Now Out – Delivers a Few Fixes

Just two days after the release of PowerToys v0.55, the team has today delivered a patch release to address some problems to improve stability. PowerToys 0.55.1 fixes "issues in v0.55.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback," the team wrote on GitHub.

The fixes that PowerToys 0.55.1 patch release brings include:

#15910 - Shortcut keys retain taken after disabled for Shortcut Guide, Mouse highlighter, Mouse pointer crosshair. This was a bug we had for a while but with the increased mouse utilities using the shared code path, it was just noticed.

#15450 - Fixing a bug where settings wasn't properly saving. This bug was introduced with 0.53 installer update and now is fixed with 0.55.1.

#15487 - After install, PT won't automatically start as admin unless dont-elevate arg is used. This bug was introduced with 0.53 installer update and now is fixed with 0.55.1.

#15869 - Removed a dead code path and unused DLL

#15885 - Mouse pointer crosshairs crashing race condition bug.

#15348, #15488 - Small UX fixes for helping wayfind.

For more details, head over to GitHub. Full release notes of PowerToys v0.55.0 are available here.

