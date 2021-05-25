Microsoft and Bethesda Expected to Reveal Five Completely New First-Party AAA Xbox Games This Summer, Microsoft Insider Says

Microsoft and Bethesda are expected to reveal five entirely new first-party Xbox AAA games this Summer.

At least, that’s what reputable German Microsoft insider Klobrille wrote in a thread about Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios on the Xbox Era forums some hours ago. We all know that during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Showcase back in July of last year, four new upcoming titles were announced, including Obsidian’s Avowed, Playground Games’ Fable, Turn 10’s new Forza Motorsport installment, and Undead Labs’ State of Decay 3. However, this year, the insider writes that he believes that he already knows about five entirely new AAA titles from Microsoft’s first-party studios. Some of these titles are said to be expected, while some are less so.

“For this year including XGSP and Bethesda, so far, I do think I already know about 5 completely new, AAA titles being announced this Summer”, the insider wrote. “Some more expected than others.”

Klobrille points out that, at this point, plans for the announcements are still shifting. “Plans are still fluctuating though. At the end of the day, I think it is a fair expectation that gameplay trailers and/or demos should have a bigger presence at least for the already announced things coming this and next year.”

Interesting stuff for sure. As covered earlier this year, Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5, Bethesda’s Starfield, and Age of Empires IV are expected to make an appearance during Microsoft’s online E3 press briefing next month. This press conference is said to be a joint briefing together with Bethesda. Whether we’ll also be seeing more from the highly-anticipated Perfect Dark reboot, Fable and Rare’s Everwild remains to be seen.

The exact schedule for this year’s E3 event has yet to be announced. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about Microsoft’s plans and E3 in general.