New Fable Announced For Xbox Series X and PC

A new entry in the Fable series is currently in development by Playground Games.

Skipping the Xbox One generation, the series will make its comeback on Xbox Series X and PC on a yet to be confirmed release date. You can check out the full reveal trailer showed during the Xbox Game Showcase below.

Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X and Windows 10.

Prior to the official announcement, several insiders revealed that Fable was indeed going to be revealed during today's event. Sadly, we did not get the in-engine trailer that was rumored, so we have no idea how the game will actually play.

According to rumors, the new Fable will be a reboot of the entire series and feature a massive open-world and in-depth character creation.

Albion and Aurora are gone. "Lands reduced to fables." The Spire was rebuilt and used by a mad king to wish that an asteroid would strike the planet. He also wished it would happen again in the far future. Eons later and everything is new (medieval themed, new continents) and you have to stop the destruction of the planet again. Theresa and a Heroes Guild are preserved on another planet via a demon door. Time Travel heavily involved in play. Jack of Blades returns.

The new Fable is in development by Playground Games for Xbox Series and PC. It will launch on a yet to be confirmed release date.