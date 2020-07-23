Avowed Announced For Xbox Series X and PC By Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment is working on a big first-person role-playing game called Avowed.

The game, which will be set in the Pillars of Eternity world, has been announced at the Xbox Game Showcase event today with a brand new trailer. The game is being developed from the ground up for Xbox Series X, so it won't be a cross-gen release.

You can check out the game's announcement trailer below.

Obsidian Entertainment is proud to present our next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora.

While Avowed may not be a proper Pillars of Eternity game, it is still good to know that the universe will not be set aside, especially considering how good it looked in Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is an exceptional roleplaying experience that truly lets you forge your own path in a rich, multilayered, grog-soaked world. Occasionally the game is just a touch too retro for its own good, but, for the most part, Pillars of Eternity II proves Obsidian has set the right course. It’s clear sailing ahead for the classic computer RPG.

Avowed launches on Xbox Series X and PC on a yet to be confirmed release date.