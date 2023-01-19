Starfield Dedicated Event and Release Date Reveal Coming “Very Soon” says Official Account

Microsoft recently confirmed they were going to be holding an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct later this month, with fresh news on Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and other games launching in the coming months. One game that won’t be included in the show is Starfield, although Microsoft confirmed a “standalone show” entirely focused on Starfield is in the works. So, when can we expect to see that show?

Thankfully, it seems the Starfield show may follow fairly closely on the heels of the Xbox Developer Direct. When asked about a release date, the official Bethesda’s official Latin American Instagram account chimed in with this response.

"Very soon we will announce [a release date,] we are preparing a special game event."

Well, there you go. While there’s a possibility the social media person was mistaken, they’re almost certainly in the loop on Xbox PR plans. Now, when might that Starfield release date be? As of now, the game is still officially slated for the first half of 2023, but that’s feeling increasingly unlikely, particularly given Microsoft has confirmed they’ve already got plenty to fill out the first half of the year with Redfall and Forza Motorsport coming out. But hey, maybe we’re in for a pleasant surprise.

Haven’t been keeping up with Starfield? Here’s everything you need to know about the game, along with an official description…

“The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation — the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy — and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, you will create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest question: What is out there?”

Starfield is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S. As mentioned, it’s currently slated to launch in the first half of 2023. We’ll see if that holds. The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will livestream on January 25.