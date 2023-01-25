Hi-Fi Rush is a New Rhythm Brawler from Developer Tango Gameworks, and it’s Available Now

Yesterday, first rumors emerged that Shinji Mikami’s Tango Gameworks was preparing to announce a new project entitled Hi-Fi Rush, and today during the first Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct, that’s exactly what happened. Hi-Fi Rush is a pretty major departure from the type of games Tango is known for like The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, as it’s a bright, cell-shaded action-rhythm game. The game tasks players with bashing robot enemies to the beat of the background music, which includes some licensed tracks from the likes of Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and more. Perhaps most exciting of all, Hi-Fi Rush is available… right now! You can check out the intro deep-dive trailer for the game, below.

Looking pretty fun! Need to know more? Here are Hi-Fi Rush’s key features…

Chai Versus the World - Labeled ‘defective’ after a shady corporate experiment mistakenly fuses a music player to his heart, Chai must now fight for his freedom in a slick animated world where everything – platforming puzzles, enemy attacks and even the colorful gags & banter - are synced to the beat.

- Labeled ‘defective’ after a shady corporate experiment mistakenly fuses a music player to his heart, Chai must now fight for his freedom in a slick animated world where everything – platforming puzzles, enemy attacks and even the colorful gags & banter - are synced to the beat. Open Up the Mosh Pit! - Take on armies of corporate drones (read: actual robots) in satisfying, rhythm-amplified combat. Time your moves to pull off flashy Beat Hits, hard-hitting special abilities and even combination attacks with your allies! Want to show off? Go further and tap into the beat to amp up your skills and earn those covetous S-rank scores.

- Take on armies of corporate drones (read: actual robots) in satisfying, rhythm-amplified combat. Time your moves to pull off flashy Beat Hits, hard-hitting special abilities and even combination attacks with your allies! Want to show off? Go further and tap into the beat to amp up your skills and earn those covetous S-rank scores. Rowdy Rebels Vs. Badass Bosses - Lead a squad of colorful teammates and take the fight to the heart of an, er, heartless corporation. Square off with each department’s boss, from Production to Marketing to Finance, each more ready to protect the company’s bottom line than the last in over-the-top battle sequences accompanied by their own music tracks!

- Lead a squad of colorful teammates and take the fight to the heart of an, er, heartless corporation. Square off with each department’s boss, from Production to Marketing to Finance, each more ready to protect the company’s bottom line than the last in over-the-top battle sequences accompanied by their own music tracks! Grab Your Headphones - Tap your toes to a killer mixtape of original music, as well as songs by Nine Inch Nails, The Prodigy, The Joy Formidable and more! Want to show off your skills to a live streaming audience? Fret not: Hi-Fi Rush includes a streamer-friendly alternate audio mode to keep you from broadcasting copyrighted music.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on PC and Xbox Series X/S (including Game Pass).