New Forza Motorsport Announced For Xbox Series X With New Trailer

A new entry in the Forza Motorsport series has been announced today.

The new game, which has been announced during the Xbox Game Showcase today, will not be a cross-gen title, as it has only been confirmed for Xbox Series X and PC. You can take a look at the in-engine announcement trailer below.

Witness the power of Xbox Series X through Forza Motorsport. Automotive entertainment is reimagined for a new generation.

The latest main entry in the series is Forza Motorsport 7, a great racing game that is damaged by the microtransactions system.

Forza Motorsport 7 is a great game. There's no doubting you'll enjoy a lot of your time with Forza, but you're also guaranteed to run into a few problems here and there. It's extremely approachable and simply oozes content out of the gate. Racing is fun and exciting even at the worst of times. It is, however, marred by an invasive microtransaction system as well as elements of the game feeding into this, either forcing a grind or inevitably letting you pay real money to have easier access to later content.

Forza Motorsport launches on Xbox Series X and PC on a yet to be confirmed release date.