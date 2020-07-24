State of Decay 3 Announced to Be ‘Early in Pre-Production’

State of Decay 3 was officially announced yesterday, during the Xbox Games Showcase event. Developer Undead Labs, acquired by Microsoft a couple of years ago, didn't share a lot of information on the game other than it's in 'early pre-preproduction' phase. If we had to guess, we might see it at some point in 2022, about four years after the predecessor shipped.

We're excited about the announcement that SoD3 is in early pre-production, and we're looking forward to having more to share in the future. In the meantime, if you're new to the franchise and want to see what it's all about, SoD2 is on sale across all platforms until July 29th! — State Of Decay 2 (@StateOfDecay) July 23, 2020

The CGI teaser trailer gives off a different vibe compared to earlier games, though, starting from the wintery setting and continuing with the infected animals, which will apparently be a new feature of State of Decay 3. Other than that, we have to refer to earlier reports from when Microsoft acquired Undead Labs in 2018.

At that time, Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty said the acquisition would empower the Seattle-based game development studio to deliver a much bigger, much more persistent online game with the next franchise installment.

It sounds like State of Decay 3 might finally move the IP back towards its original direction of a zombie-based MMO (the founder of Undead Labs, Jeff Strain, is known to be one of the original programmers for World of Warcraft and Guild Wars). Meanwhile, though, the developers are still working on State of Decay 2.