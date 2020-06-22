New AirPods Features Include Automatic Switching Between Devices and Calls, With Spatial Audio Coming to AirPods Pro

If you thought that pairing the AirPods to an Apple device was a seamless operation, then WWDC 2020 has a few surprises to knock you off your seat. Apple has announced new AirPods features which should make the experience even more enjoyable and painless, but that depends on what you’ll be doing.

AirPods Will Automatically Be Able to Switch Between Calls and When You’re Listening to Music, or Doing Something Else

Coming to the features that Apple announced, one of them is a new automatic switching mode, as well as a spatial audio experience for AirPods Pro owners. When you have updated your iPhone or iPad to the newest version that Apple will officially release down the road, your AirPods will automatically connect to the device you’re currently using.

Also, for example, if you’re watching audio or a video on let’s say, an iPad, and if you accept a call from your iPhone and you have AirPods in your ears at that time, the wireless earbuds will automatically connect to that call without you having to move a single muscle. As for Spatial audio for AirPods Pro, this new feature is a simulated surround experience through the earbuds and will take advantage of directional audio algorithms.

Of course, it should be noted that Spatial audio will activate automatically when you watch content with Dolby 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound audio tracks.

So how about it? New AirPods features designed to make the connectivity experience even more seamless than before? Count us in, though we’ll have to wait a while because the update won’t be arriving this early. When it does, we’ll be sure to let you in our thoughts on how the experience was, so stay tuned for future updates.

