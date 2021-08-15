iPhone 13 to Launch at September Event with Redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, More

We are halfway through August which means that days to the iPhone 13 launch event are closing in fast. Apple's upcoming September event could be the biggest in terms of product upgrades for Apple. If things go according to the leaks and rumors, we might actually see a redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and much more alongside the iPhone 13 series. A new report has been published which details Apple's plans for its upcoming September event.

Report Suggests Apple Will Launch iPhone 13 Series, Redesigned iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and More Next Month at a September Event

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared his expectations in a new Power On newsletter. Gurman states that Apple will be naming its flagship smartphone iPhone 13 despite the fact that it will be an "s" level upgrade. The iPhone 13 is expected to launch with a 120Hz ProMotion display, smaller notch, and new camera-related features. Moreover, the camera module will be larger on the devices. In addition to this, the forthcoming iPhone models will feature an A15 Bionic chip which will deliver enhanced performance and battery life.

Other than the iPhone 13 launch, Apple will also unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 with a flat display and sides. The wearable will also boast new display technology with faster internals. There will be countless new features that Apple will announce on stage as well.

Another major product announcement in September will be the new redesigned iPad mini 6. The iPad mini 6 launch will potentially showcase an iPad Pro-like design with slimmer bezels and a larger 8.3-inch display. In terms of internals, the iPad mini 6 will be powered by an A15 Bionic chip. The new iPad mini 6 will be one of the most fan-favorite products. The iPad 9 will also feature a slimmer chassis with updated internals for faster performance than the previous model.

While the aforementioned products are mighty additions to the current lineup, Apple will also potentially announce the AirPods 3. The AirPods 3 will feature a redesign and will look pretty much the same as the AirPods Pro. Initially, the AirPods 3 were supposed to be released earlier this year bt=ut now we suspect that the company could announce it next month.

If the rumors pan out to be true, Apple will be announcing a plethora of exciting products next month. Take note that Apple might also be planning to announce the M1X MacBook Pro models later this year. However, we cannot confuse the launch for September since Mac launches typically take place in October or November.

We will share more details on the iPhone 13 launch, so be sure to stick around, What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.