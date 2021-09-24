M1X MacBook Pro Models’ Higher Display Resolutions Revealed in macOS Monterey Beta

The seventh beta of macOS Monterey was released earlier, and after some digging, the display resolutions of the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models were apparently leaked. In short, both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions will likely feature crispier displays than their direct predecessors.

Highest Resolution of the M1X MacBook Pro Line Could Be 3456 x 2234 Pixels

The two new display resolutions of the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models could be as follows.

M1X MacBook Pro Models Could Arrive in ‘The Next Several Weeks’

3024 x 1964, likely for the 14-inch model

3456 x 2234, likely for the 16-inch model

According to the macOS Monterey beta code spotted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, the listing goes as ‘3456 x 2234 Retina’ and ‘3024 x 1964 Retina.’ These values are not supported by any previously launched portable Mac, suggesting that Apple will give users more ‘eye candy.’ To remind you, M1 MacBook Pro’s resolution is 2560 x 1600, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s resolution is 3072 x 1920.

The pixel density of both these models ranges between 226-227, while the M1X MacBook Pro family’s PPI could increase to 257. These aforementioned values are still lower than what Apple’s iMac resonate from their displays, but we feel that going any higher would be overkill, not to mention it would be detrimental to the battery life, which Apple wants to capitalize on, now that it is developing custom chipsets for its Macs.

The aspect ratio of the M1X MacBook Pro models comes to 15.4:10, which is different from the 16:10 current-generation MacBooks employ. It looks like a change in design could also mean switching to a different display, and that mini-LED upgrade combo is expected to sweeten the deal when both models reportedly launch in October or November.

