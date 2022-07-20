Menu
Company

Download: macOS 12.5 Monterey Final Version for Mac Released

Uzair Ghani
Jul 20, 2022
Download macOS 12.5 Monterey final update

Compatible Mac users can download and install final macOS 12.5 Monterey update on their Mac, including MacBook Air, Pro and more.

Apple Releases Final Version of macOS 12.5 Monterey to the Public, Download the Update Over the Air Today

In order to keep the Mac functioning as top-notch as possible, Apple releases macOS updates from time to time. Today, the Cupertino based iPhone maker has went ahead and released macOS 12.5 Monterey for everyone with a compatible Mac computer - this include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Pro and so on.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
Download watchOS 8.7 Final for Apple Watch Series 7, 6, 5, SE and More

This update does not bring new features to the Mac, but it does adds refinements to the entire Mac lineup so you can keep on working throughout the day as smoothly as possible.

The complete macOS 12.5 Monterey changelog is as follows:

macOS Monterey 12.5 — Restart Required

macOS Monterey 12.5 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

• TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward
• Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Download macOS 12.5 Monterey Over the Air

In order to download and install macOS 12.5 Monterey right away, start off by making sure you have saved all your work in a safe and secure location. You have to do this since macOS updates require you to restart your Mac. Once that is done, follow the steps given below:

  • Click on the Apple logo in the menu bar at the top.
  • Now click on System Preferences.
  • Click on Software Update. Let this page refresh for a bit.
  • Once the new macOS 12.5 Monterey update shows up, download and install it.

Whether you have an Intel or an Apple silicon based Mac, the update will take a while to install, so don't be surprised at all. This is how things are on the Mac and probably will be for a long time to come.

It is important that you go ahead and install the latest update right now. It contains security fixes and lots of under the hood improvements which makes sure that your Mac is all about smooth sailing while keeping you safe no matter what you do on it.

This is probably the last 'major' point update to macOS before macOS Ventura becomes available to public later this year. There is a chance that Apple might end up releasing several more updates, such as macOS 12.5.1, 12.5.2 and so on, which are meant to make Monterey as stable as possible. Those updates will only add under the hood refinements, nothing else.

Products mentioned in this post

Mac Mini
Mac Pro
USD 540
MacBook Air

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order