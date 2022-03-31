Download: watchOS 8.5.1, macOS 12.3.1, HomePod 15.4.1 [What’s New]

Apart from iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, Apple has also released watchOS 8.5.1, macOS 12.3.1 and HomePod software 15.4.1 for download.

Apple Seeds New watchOS 8.5.1, macOS 12.3.1 Monterey and HomePod 15.4.1 Updates with Many Fixes

If you love nothing more than brand new software updates, then today is your lucky day. Apple released iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 a while back with important fixes for both iPhone and iPad. But, apart from that, the company has seeded new watchOS 8.5.1, macOS 12.3.1 Monterey and HomePod 15.4.1 updates.

Rather than describe what is new in these updates, we will let the changelog do the talking along with steps on how to download said updates over the air.

watchOS 8.5.1

watchOS 8.5.1 includes security updates and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

In order to download this update, simply place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger, launch the Watch app on iPhone, go to Settings > Software Update and then tap on Download and Install. This update may take a while to download and install.

macOS 12.3.1 Monterey

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 — Restart Required macOS Monterey 12.3.1 includes bug fixes and security updates for your Mac. This update fixes the following issues: USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display

Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can download macOS 12.3.1 Monterey by going to System Preferences and then click on Software Update.

HomePod 15.4.1

Software version 15.4.1 addresses an issue where some HomeKit-enabled accessories could fail to respond when controlled via Siri. This update also includes bug fixes for your HomePod.

Last but not the least, you can download and install the HomePod 15.4.1 update by going to Home Settings in the Home app on either your iPhone, iPad or Mac and then click / tap on Software Update.