Leaker Details Color and Storage Information for Upcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models

Apple is hosting its 'Hi, Speed' event on October 13 and we're expecting the company to announce a handful of products. Take note that the iPhone 12 lineup is the company's most anticipated and it has witnessed countless leaks and rumors over the past few weeks. Since the iPhone 12 will be the highlight of the event, we are now hearing details on the smartphone's colors and storage variants.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Color and Storage Detailed in Latest Leak

Apple will announce four iPhone 12 variants this year. The smallest iPhone 12 Mini will feature a 5.4-inch display, and its bigger sibling will feature a 6.1-inch display. In terms of the 'Pro' variants, we're expecting the company to announce the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latest leak from @rquandt details color and storage variants for all iPhone 12 models.

As can be seen, the iPhone 12 Mini and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 have been listed to feature 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. In terms of color, these smartphones will come in Green, Blue, Gold, Silver, and Gray. the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, have been listed to offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage space and will come in Gold, Grey, and Silver variants.

Take note that the Navy Blue color which has surfaced online in the past months was reserved for the 'Pro' models. However, if we take this leak into account, it only appears to be part of the standard models - the iPhone 12 Mini and the 6.1-inch iPhone. It is possible that the retailer lacks information pertaining to the color options and the end product is different.

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Green, Blue, Gold, Grey, Silver

iPhone 12 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Green, Blue, Gold, Grey, Silver

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB, 256GB, 512 GB

Grey, Gold, Silver

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Grey, Gold, Silver Says one retailer. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 8, 2020

Apart from this, Apple has been offering the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 in six different color options. The latest leak, however, only lists five color options. the Product (RED) color option is also not part of the mix while it was previously available for the iPhone XR as well as the iPhone 11.

Apart from the color options, this is not the first time that we're hearing details that the iPhone 12 will ship with 64GB of base storage. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, will come with 128GB of baseline storage. While the bump in storage space for the 'Pro' models is a welcome addition, we wouldn't be surprised if Apple raises the prices of its smartphone.

Take note that these are mere leaks with no solid proof and the final word rests with Apple. The end product might vary so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt. That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.