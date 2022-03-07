Survey Suggests 40 Percent of iPhone Users Plan to Buy the Budget iPhone SE 3

Apple will host its "Peek Performance" Spring event on March 8 and we are expecting a plethora of upgrades and new devices. The iPhone SE 3 is one of the most highly anticipated budget devices to launch this year and it has been running wild in the rumor mill for quite a while. According to a new survey, 40 percent of iPhone users are planning to buy the forthcoming iPhone SE 3.

The survey has been conducted by SellCell, indicating that 40 percent of iPhone users plan to upgrade to the iPhone SE 3. Among the users who want to buy the upcoming budget iPhone, 24 percent of them will use the device as their daily driver, and 16 percent plan to buy it as a gift or use it as a secondary device.

While the budget price point is an appealing factor, 15.2 percent of users are attracted to the 5G connectivity option. 6.7 percent of users prefer Touch ID in the Home button and 11.3 percent of users prefer the smaller form-factor. Most of the users looking to buy the iPhone SE 3 will upgrade from the iPhone 11, accounting for 11.5 percent. Moreover, 6.8 percent of users are planning to upgrade from the iPhone XR and 6.7 percent of users plan to on upgrading from the iPhone 12. What this means is that there is a wide range of iPhone users looking to upgrade to the upcoming budget iPhone.

66.2 percent of iPhone users suggest that they are happing with their iPhone model. 9.3 percent of users are waiting for the iPhone 14 and 4.1 percent of users suggest that the device is not premium enough. While the look and feel of the device will be more or less the same as the current model, the inclusion of the A15 Bionic chip means that the device is getting support for 5G connectivity. This means that the iPhone SE 3 will be the cheapest iPhone to feature 5G support.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Are you looking to buy the iPhone SE 3? Let us know in the comments.