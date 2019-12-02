Here’s a little twist for all those who were expecting the iPhone 12 launch to comprise up of a total of three models. Apparently, a fresh report believes that Apple will launch four models, targeting various price brackets in order to maintain a steady revenue generation from its biggest money-making machine right now.

iPhone 12 Launch Not Expected to Include iPhone SE 2 - Latter to Feature 4.7-Inch Screen and Cheaper Price Tag

According to the latest report, Apple is expected to focus its iPhone 12 launch with the following releases:

iPhone 12 Box Contents Could Include AirPods for Apple’s 2020 Launch

One 5.4-inch model

Two 6.1-inch models

One 6.7-inch model

Diving deeper into the report, the iPhone 12 lineup might include two lower-end 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch variants, followed by the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions, according to analyst Samik Chatterjee. Regardless of which model comes forth, all of them are expected to feature an OLED screen, a rumor that was talked about before, but those reports only mentioned three models, not four. In addition, all four handsets are expected to ship with Qualcomm’s more efficient and powerful Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

However, just because all four models belonging to the iPhone 12 launch will feature OLED screens and support for 5G connectivity doesn’t mean they’ll be similar in other categories. That’s because according to the report, the more premium versions might support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks, while the less expensive versions might only support the sub-6GHz band, which is not as fast as the mmWave one. It’s expected that Apple will remove the incorporation of an additional antenna in order to reduce the costs of the less expensive models.

In addition, the more expensive versions are expected to feature a rear-facing triple camera setup that includes World facing 3D sensing hardware. The lower-end ones will most likely be equipped with a dual-camera solution like what the iPhone 11 comes shipped with. All this time, if you think the 5.4-inch model is the iPhone SE 2, don’t be confused. This particular iPhone is slated to arrive by the end of March 2020 and is expected to feature an A13 Bionic SoC, a 4.7-inch LCD screen, not an OLED one, and a $399 starting price.

If the report turns out to be true, we’ll bear witness to a total of five new iPhone models in 2020. This may turn out to be a drastic strategic shift from Apple’s side if the information stated by the analyst turns out to be true, but like always, we want you to treat all of this info with a pinch of salt and we’ll be back with more updates in the near future.

If you wish to know more regarding the iPhone 12, do check out our detailed rumored roundup, which will be updated over time.

Image Credits: Ben Geskin