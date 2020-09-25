iPhone 12 Silicon Case Stickers Reveal Model Name of Each Handset, Including ‘iPhone 12 mini’

In 2018, for the first time, Apple introduced the ‘Max’ moniker to its iPhone lineup and kept the name consistent with it launched the iPhone 11 Pro Max in 2019. For 2020, aside from gargantuan-sized smartphones, Apple also wants to market compact phones to its loyal customer base, so it’ll have to think of a fresh name. Thankfully, this iPhone 12 silicon case stickers leak reveals that mystery and could provide the answer you’re looking for.

Less Expensive 6.1-inch iPhone Name Mentioned as iPhone 12, Not iPhone 12 Max

Three silicon case stickers in a single image were spotted by DuanRui, with the following model names provided, thus completing the iPhone 12 lineup for this year.

Since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sport the same display size, both names are present on a single sticker but here’s the strange part. Rumors continued to refer to the less expensive 6.1-inch model as the iPhone 12 Max instead of the iPhone 12, so this part will likely remain a mystery till the point Apple officially announces the new smartphone family. Additionally, the iPhone 12 mini name was talked about before, with the model expected to be the smallest member of the lineup, sporting a 5.4-inch display.

Also, this version may ship with a smaller notch, though disappointingly, neither the iPhone 12 mini nor the other models are reported to ship with a 120Hz display, so if that’s important to you, then you might want to skip a purchase this year and wait for the new iPhones in 2021. Those with compact palms will most probably enjoy using the iPhone 12 mini as its size is smaller than a 2020 iPhone SE, at least according to a 3D mockup comparison.

Apple’s iPhone keynote may be held on October 13, so whatever confusion currently exists right now will fade away in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more updates as far as official iPhone 12 names are concerned.

