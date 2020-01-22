iPhone 12 Color Options Might Include Beautiful Navy Blue Finish

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can currently be purchased in an attractive Midnight Green finish that not surprisingly, is very difficult to make. Tim Cook praised Apple supplier Seiko Advance for meeting the company’s high-quality standards and producing that’s in our opinion, the best finish to date. However, Apple could take it one step further as far as the iPhone 12 color options are concerned, and according to the latest info, some models could be offered in a Navy Blue variant.

iPhone 12 Pro in Navy Blue Finish Looks Spectacular in Mockup Video

Max Weinbach provided the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro with information related to a brand new iPhone 12 color option. According to him, Navy Blue will replace Midnight Green, suggesting that Apple will offer the more premium iPhone 12 versions in a total of four finishes just like it currently does with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Diversified iPhone 12 Lineup With 5G Support Expected To Contribute Immensely to a Global Shipment Increase for 2020

Considering that Apple is rumored to unveil four iPhone 12 models later this year, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be treated to the gorgeous Navy Blue color. Personally, we’d prefer if Apple was to offer both the Midnight Green and Navy Blue variants of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but assuming how difficult the process is, perhaps it’s for the best Apple is reportedly choosing this route.

Max Weinbach is currently known for his in-depth leaks surrounding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 family, and it looks like he’s decided to march on, providing valuable information surrounding the iPhone 12 color options. There’s also going to be an iPhone SE 2 that’s expected to launch in March later this year. However, don’t expect Apple to go through the trouble of providing customers a Navy Blue variant for this model as it’s rumored price is only $399 and not targeted to masses who want the very best from Apple.

Would you love to see a Navy Blue finish being a part of the attractive iPhone 12 color options? Let us know down in the comments and be sure to check out the video showing the mockups below.