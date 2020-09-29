iPhone 12 To Feature 64GB Base Storage, iPhone 12 Pro to Start With 128GB, Claims Leaker

Recent rumors point out that Apple will be hosting its iPhone 12 event on October 13th. If these rumors are anything to go about, we will see the standard 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models ship ahead of the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models. According to the latest, Jon Prosser is committing to the date of the event and allegedly provides more details on the iPhone 12's baseline storage options and shipment details.

Prosser: iPhone 12 Series Storage Capacity to Start at 64GB While the 'Pro' Models Will Start at 128GB

Past rumors have pointed out that Apple will double the base storage of the entire iPhone 12 lineup. Now, Prosser is claiming that the initial shipment of the iPhone 12 units will be available to distributors on October 5, almost a week before the announcement. The lineup will include a 5.4-inch iPhone "mini" which is "definitely the final marketing name" according to the leaker. Apart from this, the lineup will also include a 6.1-inch iPhone 12. Prosser further claims that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be announced alongside the standard models but the units will ship later in November.

How to Really Hide the Hidden Photos Album on iOS 14

Prosser also breaks down the base storage options for the upcoming iPhone 12 series. He stated that the budget or standard models will feature 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of capacities. What this means is that the iPhone 12 will feature 64GB as the base storage option. Back in May, Prosser stated that all iPhone 12 models will start with 128GB as the base storage option. However, the misinformation was given "well before even the (production validation test) ‌iPhone 12‌ units had started," explained Prosser. Hence, we can presume that only the 'Pro" models of the iPhone 12 will start with 128GB as the baseline storage.

Don’t worry — iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max start at 128GB 🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

Another leaked L0vetodream also suggested that only the iPhone 12 Pro models will start with 128GB storage while the standard models will start with 64GB. Gradually, we're seeing the information is aligned. Prosser has had a rough track record when we speak of Apple's plans for the future. The leaker previously shared that Apple will be announcing the Apple Watch and new iPad models via a press release. While the dates were narrowed down correctly, instead of the hardware, Apple sent out invites to its "Time Flies" event in which the company did announce the new iPad models and Apple Watch models.

However, we can say that his news sources are entirely wrong since Prosser accurately speculated the budget Apple Watch model and the iPad 8. Apple's iPhone 12 will feature a radical design shift from the current models. The smartphones will boast an iPad-like boxier design language. In addition to this, the LiDAR scanner will be exclusively available on the bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max alone, as revealed in several leaks and rumors.

When do you think Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 12 series? Let us know in the comments.