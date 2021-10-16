Leaked Photo Allegedly Shows Rumored Notch on the Upcoming M1X MacBook Pro’s Display

Apple has scheduled an event for Monday, October 18 and we are expecting the company to announce its highly anticipated M1X MacBook Pro models. Just yesterday, we heard a sketchy rumor claiming that Apple's upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models will feature a notch on the display, Today, we have a new leaked image that allegedly shows a notch on the display of the redesigned MacBook Pro. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Latest Leaked Image of the M1X MacBook Pro Shows a Notch on the Display But Nothing Can Be Said For Sure

Spotted by DuanRui and shared on Weibo by AnyTurtle999, the alleged image appears to show a notch on the display of what is presumed to be the upcoming redesigned M1X MacBook Pro. If you look closely, you will see the FaceTime camera, a microphone, and an ambient light sensor for True Tone. While another Reddit user claimed that the upcoming MacBook Pro will not house Face ID despite having a notch. Instead, Apple will stick to Touch ID on the top portion of the keyboard for authentication purposes.

Upcoming M1X MacBook Pro Models Could Come With a Notch But it’s Not for Face ID

Since we are mere days away from the official announcement, we are not sure if the leaked photo is the real deal. If the leaked image has any heft to it, the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models will feature a notch with very thin bezels around the display. The rumor was only coined yesterday that the notch would be part of the mini-LED display on the M1X MacBook Pro models.

Since this is a last-minute leak, you should probably read the news with a pinch of salt and keep your expectations on hold. However, it is worth noting that Apple also surprised us all by not redesigning the Apple Watch this year. While we presumed the Apple Watch Series 7 would come with a fresh flat-edged design, the company only refined the design of the Series 6. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if Apple will indeed house a notch on the M1X MacBook Pro.

Other than the notch, we are also expecting the M1X MacBook Pro to come with a mini-LED display which could be 120Hz. In addition, the upgraded internals is something to be excited about as well as the M1X chip is expected to feature 10-cores for enhanced performance and battery life. In addition, we also heard that the new MacBook Pro models will start from 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage capacity. Moreover, a third of current MacBook users are looking to upgrade to the upcoming M1X models.

We will cover Apple's 'Unleashed' event extensively on Monday, so be sure to stick around. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.