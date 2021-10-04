Apple’s M1X Chip for Upcoming MacBook Pro Models to Arrive in Two Variants; Both Will Feature 10 CPU Cores

The M1X will be the next step towards Apple’s transition to using custom silicon for its Macs, and like the M1, we should be impressed with what it has to offer. Just like its previous SoCs, Apple is said to be launching the upcoming chipset in two variants, and unlike the M1, that difference could be more pronounced and might result in delivering the biggest performance improvements.

One M1X Variant Could Offer Twice the GPU Cores but Not Confirmed if Both MacBook Pro Models Will Offer It

Where the M1 was offered in 7-core and 8-core GPU configurations, the M1X could arrive in 16-core and 32-core configurations, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. While the reporter does mention that we should expect Apple’s redesigned MacBook Pro models later this month, MacRumors does not mention if customers will have a free hand in configuring both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants with top-tier chipset specifications.

The M1 with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU was only available with the MacBook Air, which set customers back by $999. However, if they wanted the 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU model for that extra performance, they would have to splurge $1,249. The same approach was applied to the redesigned iMac, and you would have to pay $200 extra just to get that 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU configuration.

It is not out of place for Apple to offer such variants. Just recently, the company extended this practice to its iPhone chipsets, with the A15 Bionic now having a 4-core GPU for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, while the more premium iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get the 5-core GPU. With the A15 Bionic, Apple probably had to accept the bad batches of the A15 Bionic where one GPU core was disabled, and the company had to accept those shipments due to the ongoing chip shortage, and we do not know how the technology giant will combat this supply and demand disparity with the M1X.

It is possible the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro only has the option to tout a 32-core GPU since additional cores will mean more power will be required and increased heat output. The larger cooling space of the 16-inch MacBook Pro means it will likely have a beefier cooling solution and a bigger battery than the 14-inch model.

Thankfully, for those that prioritize compute performance over everything else, we believe the redesigned MacBook Pro family will have the same M1X when it comes to CPU cores. According to previous reports, eight of those cores will be focused on performance, while the remaining two will be focused on power efficiency. Would you like to see a 32-core GPU option available for both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models? Tell us down in the comments.