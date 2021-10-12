Apple Announces a New Event for October 18th Called Unleashed

Apple today has finally confirmed their highly-anticipated October event. The event will take place on Monday, October 18, and will be broadcasted live from Apple Park. The company is teasing the event with the tagline "Unleashed," which is likely a hint at the new M1X MacBooks that are rumored to be hitting the shelves.

Apple is Finally Unveiling the New M1X MacBooks and Hopefully a Lot More

Apple is hosting the October 18th event at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. This marks the second year in a row that the company has held its annual October event entirely virtually due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

This October 18th event will be live-streamed across Apple's website, on the company's YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. We will have more details about the event as we are heading closer to it.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

For those wondering what Apple will announce at the event, we are expecting the new M1X-powered MacBook Pros; The company is also rumored to be working on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by this new chip.

The new MacBook Pros will feature a mini-LED display, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, MagSafe for charging, and a lot more. We will be providing complete coverage of everything that Apple announces at the event. So stay tuned for more.