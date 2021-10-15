Upcoming M1X MacBook Pro Models Could Come With a Notch But it’s Not for Face ID

Apple is scheduled to host an event on Monday, October 18 and we are expecting the company to announce its latest additions to the MacBook lineup. The company will announce its redesigned MacBook Pro models with M1X which will be the highlight of the launch. Ahead of the launch, a sketchy rumor claims that Apple's M1X MacBook Pro models will come with a notch on the display. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Upcoming M1X MacBook Pro Models Could Come With a Notch, Claims Sketchy Rumor

The latest rumor originated from a Weibo user in China which suggests that the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models will have a notch. The notch size is similar to the one on the iPhone 12 models. According to DuanRui who often shares details related to Apple products states that the rumor could simply be a joke. Another user on Reddit claims that the notch will be present on the upcoming MacBook Pro models but it will not be used for Face ID.

Google Search in the U.S. Now Supports Continuous Scrolling

The Reddit post says that the new MacBook Pro models will feature a standard-sized notch instead of the smaller notch on the iPhone 13. Moreover, instead of the TrueDepth camera, the MacBook Pro's notch will house a 1080p webcam and a True Tone sensor, and a microphone. Moreover, the notch will also make its way to the MacBook Air lineup in 2022.

If Apple goes ahead with the notch, it is unclear how macOS will cater to it. This is due to the fact that the notch would exist in the path of the menu bar. It is highly unlikely that Apple will place a notch on the M1X MacBook Pro models while not having it for Face ID. A notch would only make sense on the MacBook Pro models if the bezels have been shrunk to the size of the iPhone's.

Since it is a last-minute rumor, do take it with a pinch of salt. Nonetheless, we are uncertain about how a product will ultimately turn out to be before it is officially announced by the company. For instance, we were expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to feature a boxier design with flat edges, but Apple only refined the design of the Apple Watch Series 6. The new M1X MacBook Pro models are expected to come with a mini-LED 120Hz display and the base models will start from 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Do you think Apple will incorporate a notch on the M1X MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments.