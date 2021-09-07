Redesigned MacBook Pro Models With mini-LED Display on Schedule for Fall Launch

Apple has just announced that it will be hosting the iPhone 13 event on September 14. We are anxiously expecting the company to unveil the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. However, another major announcement from the company will be made later this fall. Yes, the new Apple silicon MacBook Pro models will be announced later this fall. While there have been several reports of component shortages, a new report claims that the redesigned MacBook Pro models are on schedule to launch this fall.

Apple's Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Are On Schedule to Launch Later This Fall

Apple is expected to announce the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models later this fall which will be powered by 'M1X' processors. There have been a number of reports in the past that share details on component shortages which will ultimately have an impact on the production and launch. A new report by DigiTimes cites that the production is running on time and we might see the launch later this fall.

The new MacBook Pro models will feature mini-LED displays and improved Apple silicon. Sources familiar with the matter claim that the shipment of these mini-LEDs and the components associated with them for assembly are on time. Apple is highly expected to launch the new MacBook Pro models in October or November of this year.

Apple is likely to unveil miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro series in October or November 2021, with total shipments in 2021 estimated at nearly four million units, the sources said.

It was reported earlier this month that the MacBook Pro production was affected due to the global component shortage. Moreover, the production of new models was commenced in August with a target of 600,000 to 800,000 units per month by assembly partners. While chip shortages are affecting major manufacturers, it is good to see that Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro models are scheduled to launch on time later this fall.

The company also sent event invites earlier today for its iPhone 13 event. We will keep you guys posted on Apple's production schedule as soon as we have further information. Do you think Apple's MacBook Pro models will see a delayed launch this fall? Share your views with us in the comments,