Almost a Third of MacBook Users Will be Looking to Upgrade to the Upcoming M1X MacBook Pro

Apple is hosting its 'Unleashed event on Monday, October 18 where it is expected to announce the new M1X MacBook Pro models. The redesigned MacBook Pro model will be available in two sizes - 14-inch and 16-inch. Both models will be powered by the new M1X processors with 10-cores. While performance is a major factor, the new design of the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models will play a major role if you are looking to upgrade from your current Mac. According to an analyst, almost a third of current MacBook owners will be looking to upgrade to the new models.

A Third of Current MacBook Owners Will be Looking to Upgrade to the Upcoming M1X MacBook Pro Models

Apple's upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models will come with a mini-LED display and it is also a possibility that the screen will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, Apple will ditch the Touch Bar in favor of standard function keys. To be fair, users are not accustomed to using a touch-based input method instead of physical keys. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives predicts that almost a third of MacBook owners will be looking to upgrade to Apple's upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models.

With Apple’s new Silicon chips front and center Cupertino continues to refresh its hardware ecosystem across the board with Monday a long anticipated day for Mac Pro power users to finally get the the new Apple chips on board. The star of the show at the event will be the new M1X- powered MacBook Pros with 14-inch and 16-inch models. The new MacBook Pros are expected to feature a mini-LED display, an HDMI port, MagSafe for charging, among other new feature. The proprietary M1X processor is the foundational part of this MacBook and ultimately we believe will be a game changer that will convert 30%+ of current MacBook users to upgrade over the next year catalyzing growth on this hardware segment. The M1X is essentially a new heavy duty engine being put in this new MacBook, and will be music to the ears of core Mac loyalists awaiting this release for the past six months as Cupertino continues to be in the midst of its biggest hardware refresh cycle in roughly a decade.

Take note that these are mere speculations at this point and only time will tell if a third of users are willing to upgrade to the redesigned M1X MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Pro models will start with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage capacity, which will be the major factor for users to upgrade.

Daniel also shares his insights on the AirPods 3 which is rumored to launch alongside the new MacBook Pro models on Monday.

We know based on our supply chain checks that the new AirPods 3 have been built, manufactured, and awaiting shipment globally but will Apple ultimately unveil these Monday remains a debatable issue within the Apple tech community. We continue to believe there is a “high likelihood” that Cupertino officially launches the new AirPods 3 at Monday’s event and although supply chain issues remain, we believe the bulk of these can hit consumers by holiday season.

Apple is expected to launch the new M1X MacBook Pro models on Monday, October 18 and if you are looking to upgrade, you can check out all the major aspects of the launch in our extensive coverage. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.