M1X MacBook Pro Models Will Start at 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage With 1080p Webcam

Apple recently announced that it will be hosting an event on Monday, October 18 where it would potentially unveil the redesigned M1X MacBook Pro models. Alongside the new Macs, we are also expecting the company to announce the AirPods 3 which has rested in the rumor mill for a while now. If you are looking to upgrade to the latest M1X Macs, you should know what Apple will be offering in the base model. It is now being reported that the M1X MacBook Pro models will start at 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage capacity.

Apple's M1X MacBook Pro Models Will House 16GB of RAM and 256GB of Storage For the Base Model

As the announcement nears in, leakers are sharing information pertaining to the upcoming Macs. According to Dylandkt, the base model of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage capacity. The configurations are in line with the current MacBook Pros but for the high-end models. He also stated that the M1X MacBook pro models will feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, which is a more than welcome addition.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini Led displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

Other than this, the redesigned MacBook Pro models are also expected to be powered by Apple's latest M1X chips with a 10-core CPU. It was previously reported that the new MacBook Pro models will house a MagSafe connector and we would not be surprised if the machines came with a new charging brick. It makes sense because the new system will require dedicated charging hardware.

One of the major additions coming with the M1X MacBook Pro models is a mini-LED display. We recently got to know from Ross Young that the upcoming MacBook Pro models will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels will be smaller and there will be no bottom logo. In terms of pricing, we are expecting the pricing to be similar between the two sizes. What this means is that the price difference between the two models will be smaller as compared to the current models.

Dylandkt claims that Apple was testing a 120Hz refresh rate on a Mac prototype but there are no concrete details if it will be coming next week. 16GB RAM on the M1X MacBook Pro models sounds like a good idea since the machines will be oriented towards professionals.

This is all there is to it, folks.