Leaked 360-Degree Video Shows Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra With a Curved Display 

We're hearing a lot of details pertaining to Samsung's upcoming Note series. The company is expected to announce five new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled to take place on August 5. We previously covered that the Galaxy Note 20 will feature a flat display. Evan Blass shared the 360-degree on his Patreon revealing that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a curved display. The leaked video shows the device from all directions in an alleged "Mystic Bronze" color.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to Feature a Curved Display as Revealed in 360-Degree Renders

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Note 20 will come with a flat-screen design and while there are mixed thoughts on it, the 'Ultra' variant of the handset will come with a curved panel. The video below shows the sides of the device that clearly shows that the device will feature a slightly curved panel.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s Impressive Camera Features Leak in a Video

Possibly, Samsung wants the bezels of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to be as thin as they can get and there's no better way to do it than to curve the edges that blend with the frame. We expect the bezels to be as thin as the Galaxy S20 lineup at least. You can check out the video embedded for a closer look.

Other details surrounding the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra revolves around a triple-lens camera at the back. The main cameras consist of a 108MP main camera, a periscope zoom camera, and an ultra-wide camera. The periscope zoom camera will be exclusive to the Ultra variant of the Note series to launch this year.

We are expecting Samsung to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3 alongside the Note series. OnePlus also announced its latest budget handset - the OnePlu Nord, so do check that out as well.

What are your predictions or August 5?

News Source: 9to5Google