Possible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs Point Up To 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory, 285W TGP

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 30, 2022
Possible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs Point Up To 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory, 285W TGP 1

Kopite7Kimi recently took to Twitter to discuss the possible specifications of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. The confusing aspect of this leak is that NVIDIA has various specifications that the company is rumoring for the upcoming GPU series.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Gets Two "Alleged" Specs, One With 12 & Another With 10 GB GDDR6X Memory

We had previously reported the specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card that was said to offer up to 7680 cores with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory however, it looks like NVIDIA is not sure what spec they will be finalized for the card itself. According to the leaker himself, NVIDIA has two boards for the RTX 4070 graphics card, the PG141-SKU340/341 & the PG141-SKU336/337. Both of these boards will accommodate very different GPU configurations and memory specs.

Related Story
GPU Market Crashed In Q2 2022: NVIDIA, Intel, AMD Saw Huge Decline In GPU Shipments

The leaker states that the top SKU will retain the same specs as previously reported at 7680 cores, 12 GB GDDR6X memory running at 21 Gbps across a 192-bit bus interface, and a TBP of 285W. The other SKU is a bit conservative with just 7168 cores, 10 GB of GDDR6X running at 21 Gbps across a 160-bit interface, and a TBP of 250W. It is stated that either of these configurations can be used for the RTX 4070 series graphics cards but based on the specs, if NVIDIA was to use a cut-down config for the RTX 4070, the higher-end variant might be adopted by the RTX 4070 Ti, If not, than the RTX 4070 Ti might end up going the AD103 route.

Possible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs Point Up To 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory, 285W TGP 2

NVIDIA is also trying to maintain a strong competition to AMD, especially with the opposing manufacturer releasing its new Radeon RX 7000 series later this year. But, it also raises the question of whether the company is struggling to design a graphics card that will offer the same consistency or better than AMD in the graphics and performance categories. NVIDIA will also be able to create standard RTX 40 series GPUs while still finalizing premium Ti variations to follow. The company will need to focus on releasing a functional card to please consumers with performance and price.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 series will land in the high-end category at around $499-$599 US while the RTX 4060 will be coming in at mainstream pricing of around $300-$450 US. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards are expected to be announced at GTC 2022 along with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 but availability isn't planned till late 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Rumored Specs (Configurations):

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (Spec #1)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (Spec #2)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
GPU NameAD104-400?AD104-200?Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~300mm2~300mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD17.4 Billion17.4 Billion
PCBNVIDIA PG141-SKU340/341NVIDIA PG141-SKU336/337NVIDIA PG141NVIDIA PG142
CUDA Cores7680716861445888
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 160TBD / 160192/ 96184 / 96
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD192/ 48184 / 46
Base ClockTBDTBD1575 MHz1500 MHz
Boost Clock~2.6 GHz~2.5 GHz1770 MHz1730 MHz
FP32 Compute~40 TFLOPs~38 TFLOPs22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD42 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD174 TOPs163 TOPs
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit160-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth504 GB/s420 GB/s608 Gbps448 Gbps
TBP285W250W290W220W
Price (MSRP / FE)$499-$599 US$499-$599 US$599 US$499 US
Launch (Availability)2022202210th June 202129th October 2020

News Sources: Kopite7Kimi on Twitter, Tom's Hardware

