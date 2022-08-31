Possible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs Point Up To 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory, 285W TGP

Kopite7Kimi recently took to Twitter to discuss the possible specifications of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. The confusing aspect of this leak is that NVIDIA has various specifications that the company is rumoring for the upcoming GPU series.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Gets Two "Alleged" Specs, One With 12 & Another With 10 GB GDDR6X Memory

We had previously reported the specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card that was said to offer up to 7680 cores with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory however, it looks like NVIDIA is not sure what spec they will be finalized for the card itself. According to the leaker himself, NVIDIA has two boards for the RTX 4070 graphics card, the PG141-SKU340/341 & the PG141-SKU336/337. Both of these boards will accommodate very different GPU configurations and memory specs.

Review the two possible specs of RTX 4070:

PG141-SKU340/341, 7680FP32, 12G 21Gbps GDDR6X, total card power 285W, TSE <11000.

PG141-SKU336/337, 7168FP32, 10G 21Gbps GDDR6X, total card power 250W, TSE <10000.

I found that I had made a typo before, mistaken wrote 341 as 331. 😅 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 29, 2022

The leaker states that the top SKU will retain the same specs as previously reported at 7680 cores, 12 GB GDDR6X memory running at 21 Gbps across a 192-bit bus interface, and a TBP of 285W. The other SKU is a bit conservative with just 7168 cores, 10 GB of GDDR6X running at 21 Gbps across a 160-bit interface, and a TBP of 250W. It is stated that either of these configurations can be used for the RTX 4070 series graphics cards but based on the specs, if NVIDIA was to use a cut-down config for the RTX 4070, the higher-end variant might be adopted by the RTX 4070 Ti, If not, than the RTX 4070 Ti might end up going the AD103 route.

NVIDIA is also trying to maintain a strong competition to AMD, especially with the opposing manufacturer releasing its new Radeon RX 7000 series later this year. But, it also raises the question of whether the company is struggling to design a graphics card that will offer the same consistency or better than AMD in the graphics and performance categories. NVIDIA will also be able to create standard RTX 40 series GPUs while still finalizing premium Ti variations to follow. The company will need to focus on releasing a functional card to please consumers with performance and price.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 series will land in the high-end category at around $499-$599 US while the RTX 4060 will be coming in at mainstream pricing of around $300-$450 US. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards are expected to be announced at GTC 2022 along with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 but availability isn't planned till late 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Rumored Specs (Configurations):

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (Spec #1) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (Spec #2) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Name AD104-400? AD104-200? Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~300mm2 ~300mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion PCB NVIDIA PG141-SKU340/341 NVIDIA PG141-SKU336/337 NVIDIA PG141 NVIDIA PG142 CUDA Cores 7680 7168 6144 5888 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 160 TBD / 160 192/ 96 184 / 96 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 192/ 48 184 / 46 Base Clock TBD TBD 1575 MHz 1500 MHz Boost Clock ~2.6 GHz ~2.5 GHz 1770 MHz 1730 MHz FP32 Compute ~40 TFLOPs ~38 TFLOPs 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 42 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 174 TOPs 163 TOPs Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 160-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 504 GB/s 420 GB/s 608 Gbps 448 Gbps TBP 285W 250W 290W 220W Price (MSRP / FE) $499-$599 US $499-$599 US $599 US $499 US Launch (Availability) 2022 2022 10th June 2021 29th October 2020

