Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s Impressive Camera Features Leak in a Video

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is definitely shaping up to be an interesting device. Samsung is known to break barriers with their Note series and this one is no different as the phone is only having more and more leaks appear. We have had everything from renders to videos showcasing the device, but the leak we are looking at today focuses more on the features that the device is going to bring.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's Camera is Going to Bring a Lot of Advanced Photo and Video Features

The video is coming as a courtesy of Jimmy is Promo who earlier shared the hands-on video of the device, and now he's sharing the video of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra once again, but this time, he is walking us through all the features that the camera app is going to bring. You can look at the video below and then we'll discuss the features in detail.

The first thing to note is that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is going to bring 5x optical zoom 10x digital zoom. It will be able to record up to 2160p at 60 frames per second, as well as 21:9 in 8K and lower resolutions as well. The Pro Mode will also showcase histogram for those who know how to read it. You are also going to get new audio capture features including different recording patterns, and even adjust the sensitivity. There is also a feature in Bixby Vision called "Scene describer" and as the description reads, it will be able to capture a scene and describe it through audio, which is pretty impressive, to say the least. There is also a feature called Nearby Share which seems something similar to Apple's AirDrop.

Needless to say, the features are certainly looking interesting and we are looking forward to seeing what Samsung has in store for us.