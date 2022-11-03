Menu
Company

Finalmouse Prototype Leak Shows a Keyboard with Interactable Skins + Its Own CPU and GPU

Ule Lopez
Nov 2, 2022, 10:20 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Finalmouse

Computer hardware continues to evolve and break new ground as time goes on. NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 cards usher in new levels of performance, like the cards being powerful enough for 13K gaming. Keyboards are no exception; mechanical keyboards, wireless keyboards, and more populate the market healthily. One of the manufacturers in question is Finalmouse.

We're going to discuss a new keyboard model being leaked today, and this one is a doozy. Located online by Jake Lucky on Twitter, accessories manufacturer Finalmouse has an Alpha Prototype in development, with footage circulating online. You can view that video and additional information below.

Related StoryAli Salman
iPhone 15 Ultra to Exclusively Feature Dual Front Cameras, 256GB of Base Storage, and More

Aside from it being a very obvious prototype as of current, the visual detail of the keyboard is something to behold. Skins can be built within Unreal Engine 5 on PC and are completely interactive, displaying on the keyboard’s body (as the video above demonstrates with a preview of fish on the board).

Continuing down the thread reveals more specs about the keyboard by Finalmouse. For one, it has an internally-built GPU and CPU (though those parts’ specifications were not disclosed), a glass module stack that runs at 8khz (with 2k and 4k options), and the ability to take skins from a collection on Steam and swap them onto the keyboard.

This prototype could also very well be Finalmouse’s Freethinking mechanical keyboards project that they announced all the way back in January. You can view that tweet below for context.

Finalmouse’s Twitter also commented that consumers should wait until December 17th (the date in the above tweet) before “speculating too much,” only adding further credence to this leak. You can view that tweet below.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Possible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Specs Point Up To 7680 Cores, 12 GB GDDR6X Memory, 285W TGP

This type of hardware advancement is pretty impressive and begs the question: what hardware will power itself next, like a mouse with similar features? Either way, this story is currently developing, and we’ll continue to update it as more information on it is released to the public.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order