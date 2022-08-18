AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3x” GPU Renders Show What The Radeon RX 7000 Powerhouses Could Look Like

A few days ago, we got to hear new specifications and configurations of AMD's RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Now, we have the first fan-made renders based on the expected die sizes by Twitter fellow, Wild_C.

AMD Radeon RX 7000's GPU Renders Show Updated RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" Chip Designs

Twitter user Wild_C (@_wildc) has created new renders to match the recent information leaked by user SkyJuice60 (@SkyJuice60) of the tech outlet. Angstronomics, who revealed brand new details regarding the GPUs just a few days ago.

Here's renders of the entire Navi3X Family, with the die sizes and configurations leaked by @SkyJuice60 ! pic.twitter.com/nLlvlkn1ff — Wild_C (@_wildc) August 15, 2022

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X Codename Sienna Cichlid Hotpink Bonefish Wheat Nas Plum Bonito TBD GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD) MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD) MCM (TBD) GPU Die Size 520mm2 203mm2 (Only GCD) 200mm2 (Only GCD)

425mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) TBD Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 16 30 48 64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 32 60 96 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 4096 7680 12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 4096 7680 12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Memory Speed 16-18 Gbps TBD TBD 20 Gbps TBD Memory Bandwidth 512-576 GB/s TBD TBD 960 GB/s TBD Infinity Cache 128 MB 32 MB 64 MB 96/192 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT?

Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~150W ~250W ~350W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?

In the pictures below, the first photo of the RDNA 3 chips are the original renders, and the second is of the updated renders, which offer a much different layout than the first rumored. Readers should remember that these are fan renders, so the presently released images of the upcoming GPUs from AMD have yet to appear online or in publication. No one currently knows the height or width of the Graphics Die or GCD.

It is anticipated that the AMD Navi 31 GPU will have a 533 mm² size and a 308 mm² GCD. The new Navi 31 GPU chips will also carry six 37.5 mm² Memory Dies or MCDs. The Navi 32 is expected to be 350 mm² and offer up to four MCDs. Finally, the Navi 33 is expected to offer a 203 mm² small die.

The Navi 33 GPU is expected to support the PCIe Gen5 x8 interface, not the x16 that appears on the fan-made renders. The Navi 33 renders show that AMD will incorporate an angled GPU design seen in the company's lower entry-level SKUs. AMD's Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards with Navi 3X "RDNA 3" GPUs are expected to launch later this year with the red team first focusing on high-end variants such as the Navi 31 series.

News Sources: @Wild_C (Twitter), 3DCenter