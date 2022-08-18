Menu
AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3x” GPU Renders Show What The Radeon RX 7000 Powerhouses Could Look Like

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 18, 2022
AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" GPU Renders Show What The Radeon RX 7000 Powerhouses Could Look Like 1
New proposed renders of the AMD Navi 3X GPU family, Source: @Wild_C

A few days ago, we got to hear new specifications and configurations of AMD's RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Now, we have the first fan-made renders based on the expected die sizes by Twitter fellow, Wild_C.

AMD Radeon RX 7000's GPU Renders Show Updated RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" Chip Designs

Twitter user Wild_C (@_wildc) has created new renders to match the recent information leaked by user SkyJuice60 (@SkyJuice60) of the tech outlet. Angstronomics, who revealed brand new details regarding the GPUs just a few days ago.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31Navi 3X
CodenameSienna CichlidHotpink BonefishWheat NasPlum BonitoTBD
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)MCM (TBD)
GPU Die Size520mm2203mm2 (Only GCD)200mm2 (Only GCD)
425mm2 (with MCDs)		308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		TBD
Shader Engines42468
GPU WGPs4016304864
SPs Per WGP128256256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 80326096128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)512040967680122888192
Cores (Total)5120409676801228816,384
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit x2?
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory CapacityUp To 16 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GBUp To 24 GBUp To 32 GB
Memory Speed16-18 GbpsTBDTBD20 GbpsTBD
Memory Bandwidth512-576 GB/sTBDTBD960 GB/sTBD
Infinity Cache128 MB32 MB64 MB96/192 MBTBD
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7600 XT?Radeon RX 7800 XT?
Radeon RX 7700 XT?		Radeon RX 7900 XT?Radeon Pro
TBP330W~150W~250W~350WTBD
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2022?2023?

In the pictures below, the first photo of the RDNA 3 chips are the original renders, and the second is of the updated renders, which offer a much different layout than the first rumored. Readers should remember that these are fan renders, so the presently released images of the upcoming GPUs from AMD have yet to appear online or in publication. No one currently knows the height or width of the Graphics Die or GCD.

amd-navi-33-2
amd-navi-32-2
AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" GPU Renders Show What The Radeon RX 7000 Powerhouses Could Look Like 1
2 of 9

It is anticipated that the AMD Navi 31 GPU will have a 533 mm² size and a 308 mm² GCD. The new Navi 31 GPU chips will also carry six 37.5 mm² Memory Dies or MCDs. The Navi 32 is expected to be 350 mm² and offer up to four MCDs. Finally, the Navi 33 is expected to offer a 203 mm² small die.

fym2hopwyaali1u-2
amd-navi-3x-gpus
2 of 9

The Navi 33 GPU is expected to support the PCIe Gen5 x8 interface, not the x16 that appears on the fan-made renders. The Navi 33 renders show that AMD will incorporate an angled GPU design seen in the company's lower entry-level SKUs. AMD's Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards with Navi 3X "RDNA 3" GPUs are expected to launch later this year with the red team first focusing on high-end variants such as the Navi 31 series.

News Sources: @Wild_C (Twitter), 3DCenter

