Like Huawei does every year, for 2020 and for its Mate 40 family, the Chinese giant is expected to showcase a brand new silicon which rumors are clamoring will be called the Kirin 1020. While a different report claims it will be called the Kirin 1000, one thing is for certain. Huawei will most likely be looking to create a large performance gap when the new chipset gets compared to its predecessor but by how much? One individual believes the Kirin 1020 vs Kirin 990 differences will be extensive.

Initial Kirin 1020 vs Kirin 990 Comparison Also Shows a Major Change in the Manufacturing Node

One Twitter user going by the handle @RODENT950 believes that the Kirin 1020 and Kirin 990 performance difference could reach nearly 50 percent. What’s more exciting about this is that he’s talking about the Kirin 990 with an integrated 5G modem. For those that don’t know, the Kirin 990 5G and non-4G Kirin 990 are vastly different, both in terms of total transistor count and processor clock speeds. The Kirin 990 5G is undoubtedly faster and the fact that @RODENT950 believes there will be nearly a 50 percent performance difference between the Kirin 1020 and its predecessor is impressive, assuming it ends up being true.

Kirin 990 Performance Still Lags Behind A13 Bionic in Leaked Benchmark

The differences don’t stop there and extend towards manufacturing processes too. In this initial Kirin 1020 vs Kirin 990 comparison, the tipster also reveals that Huawei will most likely switch to the 5nm EUV manufacturing node. Just like before, we can expect Huawei to team up with TSMC to materialize this silicon. In addition, Huawei is rumored to use ARM’s Cortex-A77 cores with the Kirin 1020 instead of Cortex-A76 cores it retained with the Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 5G.

Kirin1020 v Kirin990 5G

Nearly 50% performance increase

5 nm v 7nm EVU

ARM A77 v A76

5G only. Kirin 820 replace current 810 and include build in 5G modem first device will be Nova 7 or 10X#Huawei — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) December 6, 2019

The use of Cortex-A77 cores can result in higher sustained clock speeds for all performance cores belonging to the Kirin 1020. The person providing all these differences also seems to believe that the Kirin 1020 launch will be a 5G-only affair. We believe that like the Kirin 990, the 5G modem will be integrated with the SoC and whatever ‘Balong’ model number Huawei decides to assign its next-gen modem, it should be faster and more efficient than the current Balong 5000, just like is the case when comparing the Snapdragon X55 and the Snapdragon X50.

Unfortunately, before you start jumping with joy, we’ll have to remind you that there’s no way of knowing if the latest Kirin 1020 vs Kirin 990 comparison is accurate enough, so treat it with a pinch of salt for now. Thankfully, we’ll know more information when the new year starts, and when that happens, we’re sure Huawei will have a worthy competitor to duke it out against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875, which is rumored to be made on the 5nm EUV process.

Source: RODENT950